While my life has evolved and I have found my passion, my curiosity has always managed to stray down various paths. I cannot help to wonder the different people I could have become if my life had strayed down a different path. Would I be a pilot exploring the skies, or diving deep as a professional diver? These are the career paths that, if my life had been just a bit different, might have been who I would become 

  1. Astrophysicist 

This is like what I wanted to do with my life all throughout high school. I was the girl who would sit in call and pull out a book about black holes or spots in the universe where all gravity cancels out. My whole life plan revolved around my life as a physicist. My life has taken a turn, but I still turn my head to the sky every time the stars peek out and look for my favorite constellation (Orion).

  1. Zoo Keeper 

This one started at the Colorado Zoo when I got to pet the goats. This was genuinely such a fun experience. I love animals so much, and the idea of being able to spend my entire life just having fun with different animals would be so cool. I mean, playing with Elephants? I still think this would genuinely be SUCH a fun job!! 

  1. Film Director

This job took me all the way to a directing workshop in my senior year of high school. I genuinely think I would be such a good director; I love being creative and leading a team. Every so often, I get a great idea for a box office hit movie, but I fear I might be the only one to show up to watch them. 

  1. Actor 

To be honest, who hasn’t said that they were going to be an actor? As a kid, I would fully pretend to be in action-packed films, doing stunts in my bedroom as “training” for my future career. I thought that with all my “practice,” I would be the best actor in the industry by the time I was in college.  

  1. Pianist  

Piano is one of my favorite things in the world. I genuinely do not think I would be the person I am right now if it were not for the piano. I have so much love for this instrument. There was definitely a time in my life when I wanted to pursue the instrument in my career. While it may not be my job, it will definitely always be a part of my life. 

While these may not be my future anymore, they are all a huge part of me and make me who I am today. I love to see these passions live through me today, and create someone who will be unstoppable in their future career. I  cannot wait to see who I keep becoming. 

Julia is a member of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus Chapter. She is from Ridgefield Connecticut and plans to write pieces about lifestyle, mental health, and literature Julia is a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University, who currently studies Biology and Mathematics. Julia is the Vice-President for Model UN outside the classroom and is actively involved in ASBMB and the college radio station as well as working as a peer coach and Supplementary Instructor. In her free time Julia enjoys playing piano, going for runs, ice skating, and reading. Her favorite books are “I am the Messenger” by Markus Zusak and “The Darkness Outside Us” by Elliot Schrefer. Julia hopes one day to be an author publishing contemporary books.