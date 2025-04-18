The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

While my life has evolved and I have found my passion, my curiosity has always managed to stray down various paths. I cannot help to wonder the different people I could have become if my life had strayed down a different path. Would I be a pilot exploring the skies, or diving deep as a professional diver? These are the career paths that, if my life had been just a bit different, might have been who I would become

Astrophysicist

This is like what I wanted to do with my life all throughout high school. I was the girl who would sit in call and pull out a book about black holes or spots in the universe where all gravity cancels out. My whole life plan revolved around my life as a physicist. My life has taken a turn, but I still turn my head to the sky every time the stars peek out and look for my favorite constellation (Orion).

Zoo Keeper

This one started at the Colorado Zoo when I got to pet the goats. This was genuinely such a fun experience. I love animals so much, and the idea of being able to spend my entire life just having fun with different animals would be so cool. I mean, playing with Elephants? I still think this would genuinely be SUCH a fun job!!

Film Director

This job took me all the way to a directing workshop in my senior year of high school. I genuinely think I would be such a good director; I love being creative and leading a team. Every so often, I get a great idea for a box office hit movie, but I fear I might be the only one to show up to watch them.

Actor

To be honest, who hasn’t said that they were going to be an actor? As a kid, I would fully pretend to be in action-packed films, doing stunts in my bedroom as “training” for my future career. I thought that with all my “practice,” I would be the best actor in the industry by the time I was in college.

Pianist

Piano is one of my favorite things in the world. I genuinely do not think I would be the person I am right now if it were not for the piano. I have so much love for this instrument. There was definitely a time in my life when I wanted to pursue the instrument in my career. While it may not be my job, it will definitely always be a part of my life.

While these may not be my future anymore, they are all a huge part of me and make me who I am today. I love to see these passions live through me today, and create someone who will be unstoppable in their future career. I cannot wait to see who I keep becoming.