I honestly do not believe I can write about anything else this week other than the state of our nation. How am I to write a happy and lighted hearted article when my chest is nothing but heavy.

This is the first election I was eligible to vote in and I was so hopeful that I would be on the right side of history and would elect the first female president. I am still on the right side of history because I voted for what I believe in. I went out and voted with love, something that will never be wasted.

I have always considered myself an empathetic person and I care deeply not only about my peers but about the wellbeing of everyone.

With Donald Trump being reelected president this shows that people care more about lower gas and grocery prices than they do about the wellbeing and safety of millions of American citizens. This is sickening.

A true American citizen would want what is best for the American people. They would want a country where everyone can feel safe, welcomed, and accepted. Not a money hungry country that would rather put millions of people at risk so that gas is a dollar cheaper.

I obviously can recognize my privilege while I am writing this article. I am a straight, white, educated female from New York but that does not mean I cannot mourn the loss of rights for other people. The loss of rights to my loved ones.

Some of the closest people in my life may not have the opportunity to marry the people they love. Some will have to walk into the classroom everyday and worry about the safety and wellbeing of themselves and their students. My nephew with disabilities may never graduate high school if the Department of Education is eliminated. Women all across the country and myself will lose access to safe healthcare.

Not only am I hurting for my loved ones but I am also hurting for my home. This planet will not survive. Not when the man elected into presidency does not believe in climate change and preserving our lands.

It is not politics when people care more about money than they do people and nature.

That is a lack of morals.

It is not politics when a country would rather elect a convicted felon into office than see a qualified woman hold power.

That is a war on women.