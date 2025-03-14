In a Woman Dominated Field, Be a Woman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The most useless degree is a communications degree, like what are you going to do with that?”

Chip.

“Those who can’t do, teach.”

Chip.

“All you have to do is answer phones for a living. That’s so easy.”

Chip.

“A stay-at-home mom isn’t a ‘job.’ You’re just lazy.”

Chip.

“You’re just a nurse because you couldn’t be a doctor.”

Chip.

“The world doesn’t NEED you to still turn every day.”

Crumble.

There are only so many chips that can be delivered to the dreams of a young girl before she starts to feel less than for having them.

As someone who lives in a pink house split in half between education and communications, my roommates and I are the living, breathing picture of women who are entering women-dominated fields… and I couldn’t be more excited or proud.

We’ve all heard of white-collar jobs, dominated by men. We’ve all heard of blue-collar jobs, also dominated by men.

Sure, many of these jobs are essential to the functioning of society, and women have shown that they, too, deserve a place at this table.

But what about pink-collar jobs?

You’ve probably never heard of this term, as it is not common terminology like its brotherly counterparts, but it is just as important and shouldn’t leave a negative taste in anyone’s mouth after using it.

Pink-collar jobs are jobs that are typically performed by women, such as beauty industry workers, communications workers, social workers, registered nurses, teachers, childcare workers, and secretaries.

If you haven’t noticed by now, all of the insults commonly strewn about that were noted at the beginning of this article have the end target of someone, typically a woman, who holds or is in the process of acquiring a pink-collar job.

Even from the time I was young, I saw my future, and it was pink.

In 8th grade, I was voted most likely to become a teacher.

In 12th grade, I was voted most likely to become a teacher.

In my senior year of college, I became a teacher.

I am proud of the dream that has been mine for so many years and that is now a hard-earned reality. I am even more proud to be entering a field dominated by women, having been pushed by so many women behind me.

My mom, the first face I ever saw, was a stay-at-home mom for most of my childhood. She took care of my brother and me as well as babysat many of our closest family friends’ children. We were fortunate enough to have had the best summer memories, epic packed lunches, and transportation to all the most fun places, all as one big group with my mom holding us together.

Some of my most memorable moments in my life come from the schoolteachers I had who helped me learn everything. From how to spell the word “turquoise” to allowing me a safe space to camp out during the depths of high school for lunch and study halls, they never turned me away.

The kind nurses at my doctor’s office always remember my face and ask me how my degree is going and tell me that I am one of a kind for wanting to teach middle school. They care more about me than just recording my heart rate. I am a person to them, not just a patient.

One of my best friends is an esthetician. Entrusting her with my face and a bowl of hot wax is a big deal for me, but I never hesitate. I mean, your face is the first thing people see when they meet you, especially if you’re a woman, so you must look your best. Being able to sit down in her chair and know that she pays attention to detail and listens to my wishes while also listening to my endless list of trivial problems is a feeling that is unrivaled.

I will never feel less than for entering a woman-dominated field. These professions revolve around helping communities for the betterment of our future.

We create well-rounded and open-minded youth to be our next generation.

We create plans and schedules to allow other people who get all the glory for their jobs to not have to worry about the nitty-gritty or lift a finger.

We help to take care of those around us and make them feel comfortable in environments where we sure don’t feel so.

We aid in introducing beauty, art, literature, and all things that bring a smile to my face into the world.

So, yeah. Some of these jobs aren’t essential to the living and breathing of everyday life. But to me, life is so much more than just living and breathing. I want to laugh, jump, play, chat, and co-exist in harmony.

Tomorrow and every day for the rest of my life, I will be more than proud to get up, put on a pink-collared shirt, and teach my students like the woman I am.