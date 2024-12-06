The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no such thing as perfect. What people consider perfect varies from case to case, and rarely do two people come to an agreement on what “perfect” means. As someone who lives with a type one perfectionist who strives for perfection in everything, I can attest to the differing views with personal experience.

My “perfectionism” style is more so “I know it’s not going to be good enough, so I’m not going to start”. Whether it’s a paper for a class, a poem, or an art project, it makes things like school very difficult for me. I grew up in a house where my best isn’t good enough. If you think I’m being dramatic here’s an actual text from my stepdad:

Him: You’re doing what you’re supposed to?…

Me: As best as I can

Him: That’s not a good answer.

To know that I was the “good kid” growing up but also being the most “problematic” for them was quite a balance to keep. But I was always trying my best, and that was enough for me. It still is enough for me. I know I’m not perfect, but perfect is so overrated anyway. It’s boring. We have all of these shows portraying people as cookie-cutter, perfect person, and most of the time, they’re actual psychopaths.

Who do you think you’d be in a perfect world though? Would you be more confrontational? Or more passive?

Would you be Louder? Quieter?

Does it depend on who you are as a person in the current world you’re living in or are you under the impression that you’re already perfect?

You’d be wrong, but hey, everyone is entitled to their own opinions. Despite what your parents may tell you, there’s nothing wrong with not being perfect.

There’s a certain sense of humanity in imperfection. Nothing in nature is perfect and are we, as humans, not just a product of nature? If there was such a perfect thing, how come no two trees are the same? Can you imagine how boring that would be to look at every tree in the world and have them look identical? No two roses have the same petals or thorns, and no two people are the same.

I’ve come to the realization that I write a lot about individualism. I don’t think I ever realized how important I find who I am and what I want and how okay I am with being myself.

It’s honestly such an amazing feeling to be okay with yourself.