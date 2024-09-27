The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traveling is one of the best things for your soul.

Without it you would be cutting yourself short, and not giving yourself an opportunity to learn from others, which will only make yourself an overall better person.

There are so many countries that I want to visit, to immerse myself in the world of something different and unique.

Argentina, Puerto Rico, Spain, Columbia, Chile, Dominican Republic, along with so many others. The world is so big, and the opportunities are relentless, each differing in whatever country you choose to visit. But no matter what country you choose to travel

Traveling is how you see the world, learn about other cultures and travel outside of your daily life and what you are used to doing every single day. Immersing myself in the food, unique traditions that each country has, and certain rituals is one way I love to get myself involved in a culture.

Traveling for me is one of the most unique opportunities to grow your mind and your body. Traveling for me is an amazing way to grow your emotional intelligence and self-discovery, you don’t know who you truly are until you experience life, and without travel you may never get to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Most people have a bucket list of places they want to see most. For me there are numerous places that I need to see in my lifetime. I have already had the opportunity to visit many places, but for me seeing the whole world, engulfing myself into different cultures, practices and traditions is something I need to knock off of my bucket list. As the month of September comes to end, it has me reflecting on what the past month has meant and the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month which acknowledges the accomplishments, contributions and inspirations that Hispanic Americans have had in the United States. Without some of their contributions to society and the acknowledgement of it in a month-long celebration, a majority of it would go unnoticed and disappear into our world that is so busy every day.

Traveling and learning about other cultures and people besides your own is the best way to build empathy, and communication in a world that can be so bitter. For me, learning and striving to gain more knowledge about the world around me is one of the most important things I can do, not only as a student but also as a human being. Being more knowledgeable about communities who were underrepresented and have a history of not getting credit where credit is due.

One thing I want to push myself more to do is to learn more about the history of Hispanic Heritage Month and what it truly means, while also taking the time every day to grow my knowledge about the world around me.