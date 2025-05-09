The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I tend to have more male friends than female friends. I know how that sounds, like I’m “one of the boys”. I can wholeheartedly tell you that it is not like that. It’s more of I’m friends with them, but they still look out for me in situations where it might not be safe for a girl.

Like a sister type of deal. I get made fun of, but they embrace me with open arms if anything were to happen.

Amongst all the guy friends I have in my life, I still have those close girl friend bonds. I feel like it’s important to have those bonds in your twenties. Your twenties are full of change when you think there’s going to be stability. Those friends who are also going through those changes and are supportive are the best fit.

I don’t have a full flock of these friends, just a few. I kind of like it that way. I’m able to focus all my attention on these friendships and be able to step away when needed.

I’m so “Ribs” for these girls.

I’m not talking about the food, but the song “Ribs” by Lorde defines the friendships I have with these girls. It’s such a kind and genuine friendship that is full of love, and we literally laugh until our ribs get tough.

It’s the kind of friendship where you can text them about anything and you won’t get a judgy response. You could see them every day and never get tired of seeing their faces.

I met all the girls I feel this way about in the last few years or so. I haven’t known them that long, but it feels like I’ve known them forever.

Abbey and I officially met earlier this school year. I’ve mentioned her before, and the amount of love I hold for her can be talked about until the day I die. I firmly believe she is my invisible string.

Isabel and I became friends initially through the school newspaper. We worked in different sections but bonded over the fact that we were one of three girls on staff. After finding out we shared friends and lived in the same area, we started to hang out more. Now, I can’t imagine life without her.

Then there’s Bridgette and Rae. They’re like my Bonaventure big sisters. I met them in my freshman year, and they guided me through my sophomore year. Even though they graduated last year, I still hold onto their guidance dearly. Now, I don’t see them as often. Bridgette lives in New Jersey, but we still talk occasionally. Rae lives two minutes away from me now, so I see her when I can. I love them and miss them dearly.

Finally, my Mara. We share the “big and little” relationship. She’s entering her sophomore year, and I hold so much love for her it’s wordless. I can’t wait to see what she does as she moves through her adult life.

I love my girl friends. Their love is what gets me up in the morning and lets me rest at night. I could go on forever about them, don’t get that wrong. I love you all dearly, and thank you for our beautiful friendships.