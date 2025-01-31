The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, I’ve been told I have too many interests. From the time I was little, I would list off everything that sparked joy for me, and after a while, I realized people were losing interest…but I wasn’t.

I love having many interests because it helps me to connect with more people. I was never stuck with one sport or activity. I wasn’t known only as the girl who played on a youth soccer team for six years or the kid who acted in her school’s musicals. I’ve grown to love each of my interests for different reasons.

I love to write because I can express my emotions. Acting did this for me as well, but it also got me out of my comfort zone. Being on sports teams helped me make friends from different schools. No activity was a waste of time.

As I’ve grown to love new clubs at SBU and find my people, I’ve realized that I still want to try everything. Many people think I’m on the campus radio station, WSBU 88.3 The Buzz, and I’m not, but all of my friends are. I am often found in the University Ministries building working one of my jobs, but it’s not uncommon to see me perched in any academic building. I am known for the cheerful spirit that I bring to the Plassmann second floor lounge where professors will often walk by and say hello to me.

I am honored to know so many people across multiple disciplines. There’s nothing more special to me than spending time with others and having meaningful conversations. I gain wisdom from every person I meet, even if I don’t know it at the time.

As a kid, I was always social with adults. I was curious to learn what I could do with my one wild and precious life, as Mary Oliver says. I am who I am because of this attitude. Whenever I forget how special this life is, I think about what younger Lex would think of me.

I would be thrilled to know I am learning about making the world a more loving and welcoming place. I was always a compassionate kid who truly cared about other people’s lives.

To be here at a university at 19 years old where I am still learning what I want to do is reassuring. I don’t have one answer when asked what I see myself doing for a career.

Instead, my answers have varied, including eighth grade English teacher, TESOL teacher, author, grant writer, DEI specialist, and most recently, social worker. I’ve always known that I want people to feel like they belong, and each of these career paths would lead me there. I’ve grown to realize I’m allowed to change my mind, and in fact, that’s what makes me feel the most satisfied. I don’t like to be stagnant, to be stuck in one activity. I’d rather be a dabbler and learn as I go what continues to make me spark.

I’m proud to be me and I love to see who I’m becoming.