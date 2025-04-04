The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

At the beginning of the semester, I told myself that I was going to stop procrastinating and that I would try to stop doing everything last minute. How have I been doing with this you may ask? Well, I’m currently writing this article the same day it is due! So, I am still doing things at the last minute.

I have tried to stop doing things at the last minute. I usually start the week strong with doing everything that I need to because I work a desk shift on Mondays, so I have three and half hours to get work done, and I am usually very productive during the shift. However, by the time I get to Tuesday and Wednesday I am so exhausted between classes and extracurriculars that I get home and the time I should spend doing work is spent doing anything but work. It is spent scrolling Tik Tok, reading books that are not school related, putting everything for the next week into my planner, and watching any show besides the one I am supposed to watch for class; “Law and Order: SVU” is just so much more interesting than The Wire, sorry not sorry. (Side note, I have finally got to a season of “The Wire” that I like but SVU is still more enjoyable.)

Since I do not spend the time, I should be doing work doing work, I end up needing to start or finish things in my one class that I do other work in. This can be stressful though because it means I only have an hour and fifteen minutes to get a somewhat long to-do list completed. For example, today I had to read and outline something for another class, respond to someone’s discussion post, and start writing this article. By the time I get to Friday, I tell myself that I am going to do better next week. I look at my planner for the weekend and the week ahead and try and plan when I have time to do everything that needs to get done so I am not doing it last minute. However, I never stick to the plan, and I fall into the same cycle every week.

April is my busiest month between bigger assignments being due, the dance show getting closer (so exciting), and having to work some events in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. I have told myself that I really need to get ahead on all my work. I am going to try and not fall into the same cycle of still ending up doing the work last minute. So, if anyone has any tips, please send them my way so I do not have to worry about doing assignments at the last minute during my busiest time!