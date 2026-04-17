If I Lost My Makeup Bag, I’d Repurchase These Five Products Immediately

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With new products constantly coming out and makeup trends everywhere you scroll, it takes a lot for something to become a true staple. For me, that comes down to one thing: I keep repurchasing it because it’s never once failed me. These five makeup products have consistently delivered, earning a place in my everyday routine.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky-High Mascara

This mascara has been my tried and true for multiple years. No other mascara performs quite like Sky High does. It never fails to make my eyelashes look extremely long and full. The price point is another amazing aspect of this mascara; it’s relatively cheap yet functions like a high-quality mascara. I’ve also noticed that it doesn’t dry out as quickly as other mascaras I have tried, which is such a relief.

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

This skin tint is perfect for my everyday makeup; it is lightweight and evens out the skin tone beautifully. I hate the heavy feeling of foundation, but I like having a little bit of coverage, and this skin tint gives me that “your skin but better” feeling, which I love. This product is a bit more on the pricier side, but the way it feels on your skin makes it 100% worth it. Plus, the dewy finish makes your makeup look like it’s effortlessly glowing.

Rhode Pocket Blush

I’ve tried a ton of blushes, but the Rhode Pocket Blush is the one I reach for most. It’s easy to apply and blends seamlessly into the skin. Personally, I don’t gravitate towards powdered blushes because they are typically very pigmented and give more of a matte finish, so this pocket blush is exactly my cup of tea. I also sometimes struggle with finding a blush shade that matches my undertone, and the shade Tan Line works perfectly with my undertone and gives a natural, dewy flush that’s ideal for everyday wear.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer

This highlighter is simply perfect for everyday makeup. The shimmer is so fine that it adds shine without looking glittery. The liquid formula makes it blend effortlessly into the skin. It’s the perfect finishing touch, giving an instant, “glow from within” effect. I use the shade Enlighten, and it truly brightens my face. This highlighter can make anyone feel glamorous, especially with its unique packaging.

Too Faced Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment

This product is a newer one on my list. I was hesitant when first purchasing it because I knew if it was anything like the infamous Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Gloss, I would’ve hated it. The Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment has a glossy finish and feels luxurious on the lips, with a refreshing, cooling sensation instead of the burning sting of Lip Injection. The cooling sensation is unlike anything I’ve experienced in a lip product, and it’s what makes me reach for it time and time again. I use the original sheer pink shade, and sometimes I layer it over Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lip Liner for a more elevated look, and the combination of the two products is just perfect.

At the end of the day, these five products aren’t just things I happen to like; they’re the ones that make my everyday makeup routine effortless, reliable, and honestly perfect. Each one has earned a permanent spot in my bag because they’ve never let me down, and I know I’ll keep coming back to them no matter what. If you’re looking for makeup that works day in and day out without overcomplicating things, these are the products I’d repurchase in a heartbeat, and I promise, they won’t disappoint.