I’d Like To Thank Beyoncé!

The 2025 Album of the Year Grammy goes to (*cue the drum roll) … Beyoncé!

Beyonce is one of the most successful women in the music industry winning Grammy after Grammy. As a Beyonce fan myself, I can agree that she has an amazing talent. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would recognize her hit songs like “Single Ladies”, “Halo”, and “Say My Name.” Beyonce has always just been that girl.

However, like other things in Hollywood, not everyone or everything is as it seems. Recently, a theory has broken the internet known as the ‘Thank you, Beyoncé’ Theory. It started as a meme on TikTok, but quickly gained more attention. Eventually, leading to a theory that had many questioning Beyoncé’s character. TikTok users started a trend “thanking Beyoncé” for anything under the sun, making multiple memes and bizarre captions for this trend. An example being someone thanking Beyonce for going to the bathroom.

But what is the root of this ‘trend’? It started back in 2017 when Adele had received the award for Best Album of the Year at the Grammys. Follwoing that, she thanked Beyonce for her inspiration after and described her as the “artist of her life.” Other artists thanked Beyoncé in recent years including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stalion, Britney Spears, and Adele. All after receiving awards at the Grammys. The idea of several hit celebrities ALL thanking Beyonce definitely raised some eyebrows.

Do you recall when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift during her 2009 acceptance speech at The VMA’s? If you don’t, I’ll catch you up to speed. This interruption plays a key role in the ‘Thank you, Beyonce’ theory where Kanye said: “Imma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.”

At first, many viewers, especially those that are Taylor Swift supports, thought Kanye was rude and downplaying a very successful artist. However, after new situations come to light, people had reason to believe Kanye was trying to protect Taylor. Let me elaborate…

After recent allegations that came out about P. Diddy, fans are beginning to question other poeple in the music industry. Beyoncé being one of them. Not only is she deemed as powerful, but she also has religous and historical parallels within her music videos. This makes many consider her a divine figure. Basically, fans believe if you dont thank Beyoncé, you could be in danger for being deemed as a threat to Beyoncé and her success. And others claiming she could be tied to the iluminati.

What do you guys think? Too far fetched or an actual possibility? Hollywood is full of secrets and its’ only a matter of time before they slowly unravel. To close, I’d like to thank Beyoncé for allowing me to write this. Thank you, Beyoncé.