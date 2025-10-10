Iconic Seinfeld Quotes I Repeat Daily

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me knows that Seinfeld is my comfort show. It’s sad to see that Seinfeld doesn’t get as much love as the show Friends does. Seinfeld is a 90s sitcom with lead characters Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer. The slapstick humor is unmatched.

“Serenity Now!” – Frank Costanza

This just so happens to be my senior quote in high school. Surprisingly enough this is one of my all-time favorite Seinfeld quotes. Frank, George’s father says this to hold back his anger which bottles up and eventually drives him to madness.

“Yeah, I’m a great quitter. It’s one of the few things I do well. I come from a long line of quitters.” – George Costanza

George of course is a lot like his parents; George is known for turning back and having some regretful decisions. There are too many iconic scenes in which George ends up with some serious consequences in his various jobs.

“Yada yada yada…” – Elaine Benes

Elaine is a clever businesswoman who has lots to say about the men she has dated. She is known for her atrocious dancing and spunky attitude.

“Giddy up!” – Cosmo Kramer

Kramer is the craziest of them all; always getting into sticky situations and getting close to the wrong people. Throughout the entire show, it is never clearly shown what he does for work. He was always involved in odd side jobs such as modeling, a bus tour and even a pretend patient, the list goes on.

“I’m on no sleep, no sleep!” – Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry is the main character; a comedian getting wrapped up into all his friends’ issues and situations. He is oddly a neat guy and can be sensitive. He even dated Elaine at one point, but they’ve always been friends.

This show is said to be “About nothing”, it’s even in the Netflix description. Along with that, they even produced a show in the show that was about nothing, the joke being that it’s the show itself in a different form.

I’ve shared love for this show for years with my mother. My parents introduced me to incredible films and music which I am forever grateful for. I recommend everyone takes a look at this comedic masterpiece of a show. You can relate to the show, you can laugh with the show, and you can even feel with the show. It doesn’t matter how many times I rewatch an episode, it will NEVER get old. As I got older, I understood more of the adult jokes, and figured out why my mom laughed at certain scenes I didn’t understand.

If you’re someone who remembers every word and every scene from a movie or a show like me–this is the perfect show for out of context and gold quotes.