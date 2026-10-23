I Wish I Could Major In Shopping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although I love my major, sometimes I wish I could specialize in something else. Something more up my alley. Something that I can really put my money’s worth into, literally.

Shopping.

Retail therapy is easily my favorite way to relieve stress. Even though spending all my money freaks me out at times, it’s still my favorite thing to do.

When I say retail therapy and shopping, I mean more specifically, clothes shopping. If I were given a large amount of money, the first thing on my mind would be going to the mall.

The mall has to be one of my favorite places to get clothes. Some of my favorite stores include Garage, Aerie, Hollister, American Eagle, Pacsun, and Brandy Melville.

I own multiple clothing items from each of those stores, but I can never have enough.

Although those stores are my favorite, lately, it has been difficult to shop there due to the rising prices of clothes. So naturally, I choose to go to my second favorite place to shop: the thrift store.

Secondhand clothing has a bad reputation due to the clothes being owned by people you don’t know. Rather, I see it as the clothes holding memories from their past owners. Anyone who steps into a thrift store knows that the clothing in there was once loved by others, and I think that is truly beautiful.

I understand that the cleanliness factor can’t always be guaranteed, but I still believe buying secondhand clothing is one of the easiest ways to get cute, new (but not really new) clothes.

I am sure that millions of people can agree with me that retail therapy has to be one of the best stress relievers out there. Spending money isn’t always my favorite, but I am always grateful to have the ability to shop for myself.

Retail therapy used to be so easy for me when I was a little kid. I could point out the things I wanted while my mom rolled her eyes and bought me a glitter sequin shirt from Justice.

Thinking back on it, I can now understand what things I really want compared to things I thought I needed. My mom knew that I didn’t need that glitter sequin shirt, but she knew it would make me happy.

That’s exactly what I love about retail therapy; it makes me happy.

The feeling of coming home after a long day of shopping and trying on all the clothes I had just bought fills me with so much joy. Even though I had just spent hours in the mall fitting rooms trying on the clothes, I get so excited to wear my new outfits.

I truly believe there isn’t a better feeling than showing off brand new clothes to everyone.

Whether it’s off the rack from the mall or from the bins at the thrift store, buying new clothes always fills me with happiness.