I will ALWAYS book that trip!  

Ever since I was younger, traveling has always been a thing of mine. Any chance I get, if it’s just down the road a few miles, a few states away, or even across the ocean, I will always be booking that trip.

The first time I ever travelled was to Virginia Beach when I was around 8 years old. As soon as we got there, I hopped out of the car and ran to the ocean. With that, I ended up getting all of my clothes wet when it was almost time to go to bed. But I didn’t care, because the ocean felt magical, the waves hitting my feet, the seashells being pushed to the shore by the water, and the sand getting stuck to my wet feet was all a new experience for me. I was living for it. From this moment on, I knew that I wanted travel to be a big part of my life.

Later, I traveled to all of the states on the East Coast, whether this was the tropical beaches down south or to the major cities, I was living my best life in all of those places. However, I knew this wasn’t enough. I stumbled upon study abroad programs at my university and couldn’t keep my eyes off of these flyers hanging on the walls.

I knew that I needed to find a way to go… but how was I going to come up with that much money? One night on call with my therapist, I was really bummed out with the costs of this lifetime experience. She then said to me, “If you want to do something bad enough, you will always find a way to do it.” So, after figuring out financial problems, I booked a trip to Italy with my school.

Going into this, I knew a trip across seas would make my urge for traveling even worse, and it truly did. Spending an entire 5 weeks in a very different culture was an insane experience that I will do all over again when I get the chance.

After over a year of coming back from study abroad, that urge to travel has filled my body again. So, I booked another trip overseas, this time with just my mom. Did I have enough money to buy a hotel room? Yes. Do I have enough money while on the trip? Not quite. But like my therapist said, if I want to do something bad enough, I will find a way to do it. So, within the next few months, I will find a way to have enough money for this trip.

So yes, I will always book a trip no matter what. I would rather spend my money traveling the world and enriching myself with new experiences than having a lot of money and sitting at home. Is this everyone’s way of life? No. However, this is truly what makes me the happiest in life. So, until the day that I vanish from Earth, I will always book that trip.