I Miss My Best Friend

My best friend, Acadia, goes to college in Florida, and I can’t help but miss her more and more every day. She is my one true best friend, and it’s been so hard going through college without her.

We still talk every day, if not multiple times a day, but it’s just not the same. We still have our inside jokes and all of the things that we used to, but it’s weird not being able to see her every day. Luckily, with Thanksgiving break coming up, I’ll finally get to see her again. Her mom has already asked if she’ll be staying the night at my house every day and if they’ll even be able to see her since she basically lived with me in the summer.

My mom even texted her to let her know that she was invited to our family Thanksgiving, which she will be attending. My grandma has already told me how excited she is.

We have had so many ups and downs (but mostly ups) in our friendship, but I feel like the distance has made us even stronger.

During the summer, she probably slept at my house three to four times a week and would be there even when I wasn’t. She left her toothbrush in the bathroom and had a lot of her clothes there, just in a pile in the corner of my room.

My parents and grandparents always ask how she is doing or how her life in Florida has been. Recently, my mom has stopped asking me and gone directly to the source by just texting her instead.

I truly feel like she is a part of my family, and I know that she will be there for me no matter what. Although we are always making fun of each other and keeping each other in line with all of our crazy boy problems or the friendship breakups that we have faced, we will always be there for each other, no matter what.

She has helped me with so much in life, and I know she will defend me no matter what (and has multiple times already).

I have gotten in multiple fights recently with my other friends (for valid reasons), and she has been on my side throughout the whole thing. I don’t even know what I would do without her, especially now with all of the tough things that have been happening in our friend group.

I am proud to call her my best friend, and I hope that we never grow apart, no matter how many miles away from each other we are.

There is no Tara without Acadia.