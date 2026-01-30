I Love My Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was in high school, I had such a hard time making friends, especially friends who actually liked having me around. With exceptions to a few true friends, it seemed like none of them truly liked me being their friends and they seemed annoyed with me around.

This made me scared to come to Bonaventure because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to find anybody who wanted to be my friend or like some of the things that I like. Looking back now, though, I was very wrong to have that assumption.

When I first showed up at St. Bonaventure for the program “Becoming Bonnies,” I was shy and scared. In the program, about 13 other incoming freshmen and I lived together to learn about service as well as how to get more involved on campus. With this, we also got the chance to meet some people that we would be going to school with.

Even though I still don’t talk with all of them, I am thankful to have met all of them because it made the transition to campus slightly easier. The transition was still hard, though in the first few weeks, I met some people who I thought were going to be my friends for my whole year, but it did not work out that way.

After this, I started hanging out in our campus’s university ministries building, and I think that this was the best idea that I had since I got to campus. From this i have met so many new people whom I love being around.

The people that I met here have become some of my best friends and have made me feel better about myself as well as the decision that I made coming to Bonaventure.

From eating lunch together in the dining hall to late-night study sessions, it is never a dull moment with them. They are one of the reasons that I decided to stay here when I was thinking about leaving.

When we had to leave for Christmas break, I feared going home and being alone, but also coming back to being alone. When I thought like this, they made sure to reassure me that I would not lose them because they love having me around.

This made me feel closer to the happiest that I felt in a while because I have never been able to make so many amazing friends who are supportive, caring, fun, and actually like having me around.

I just want to say thank you to all my friends that I have met on campus, because you guys have made me feel so happy here and have made this place feel truly like home.