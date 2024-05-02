The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This has been simultaneously the most miserable and mentally taxing, yet happy and blissful semester of my life.

While it didn’t come without many struggles, tears and tumultuous emotions, I think it is now safe to say I have never loved St. Bonaventure University more than I do now.

Just months ago, I was staying in every weekend, bored out of my mind and wishing I was home in Albany, but I have recently found myself feeling genuinely distraught and heartbroken that in just five very short days, I will have to leave my amazing and wonderful friends to head home for the summer.

Don’t get me wrong- I miss my family bunches and I am very excited to see them and my “evil twins” from home, but I am not excited to leave the home I have found here over the past two months.

This year has not been easy.

Like many other students, I have had my fair share of not-so-amazing experiences. That’s college.

But, I am eternally grateful for the lessons I have learned this year. Each disaster came coupled with a lesson I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Over the past two months, I have greatly expanded my social sphere, which has brought me nothing but joy. I have been lucky enough to grow closer to many new girls in my year, but also to some upperclassmen and freshmen.

They have taught me the great value in staying open and being true to myself and others.

I am also incredibly grateful to have found five wonderful roommates for an apartment next year, and we’ve shared nothing but good times together. Our future together is bright and promising.

Like I said, this year was far from free of complications (sophomore , but I have truly rediscovered my love for this school. As my dear friend Cassidy Whalen would say, I really did my big one this year. After being offered multiple internships and summer jobs, honored with an award for my digital media work and elected president of my class, it is safe to say that this is year is my big one.

It was on Spring Weekend dancing with friends without a care in the world for who might be watching, trademark blue sunglasses on, quite literally in the pouring rain is when I realized just how blessed I am and how sweet it is to call Bonaventure home.

I am so excited for all of the opportunities this summer holds, but closing the door to Francis 372 and to sophomore year itself will be truly bittersweet.

So, in the wise words of pop icon Charli XCX, sophomore year…I LOVE IT.