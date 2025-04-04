The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For some reason, this phrase entered my speech pattern at the beginning of this semester and has not left.

Frequently, when I am surrounded by my roommates and we are all having a good time, I feel the need to shout out I love college!

While there are many things that I love about the idea of college (getting to live with people your own age, choosing your own schedule, proximity and ability to engage in nightlife, the ability to join a club or sport you are passionate about, etc.), my I love college attitude relates more to my specific college experience that warms my heart.

First of all, I love my weekend routines with my roommates.

As we are all pretty busy people, it’s not uncommon for us to have things taking up our time until five or six in the afternoon on a Friday. Being able to crash on our couches, turn on some music and discuss our weekend plans is something that always gives me another wave of energy.

With a fun little drink and a slice of frozen pizza in-hand, I have been known during these occasions to shout out I love college!

Over this past weekend, my roommates, Ellie and Claire, put together an event with their club, Jandoli Women in Communications, that highlighted the successes and strengths of different women in the area to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The latter-half of the afternoon consisted of a “Gen Z” panel and a talk by Dr Tara Walker of the Jandoli School. I was especially moved and empowered by these two sections of the day; I left feeling good about my identity as a woman and wanted to engage in rich discussion with other women on our unique and collective experiences in our work, life, family and friendships.

I also left this event with the I love college feeling. I felt so fortunate and excited to be able to attend such a unique and inspiring function and knew that this was really made possible because my university is small, believes in discussing pressing social issues and I live with women who want to create opportunities to empower others around them.

Yes, I love to sit with other educated and passionate people and talk about topics that are relevant to society today. And where better to do that than in college?

I have that similar warm-and-fuzzy feeling when I am sweating out of every pore in my body with the Dance Team.

When we begin rehearsing for long hours on Sunday nights to prepare for our show, it is easy to get caught up in everything that is going wrong.

However, my favorite part of every practice is when I get to watch people dance.

Seeing people who may have once lost their passion for dance, may have always loved dance in some capacity and those who have never stepped foot on stage before all get out on the floor together and bring an idea to life is truly magical.

There are very few other places where a bunch of 20 something year olds can just move their bodies together with smiles on their faces in an attempt to subside the jitters of an upcoming show. It is a euphoric and addictive feeling that I will never get tired of, and one of the most refreshing I love college experiences that I will ever have.

Needless to say, there are so many things about my current life that I not only appreciate but actually cause me to exclaim out loud.

And how wonderfully lucky am I to know that when it’s all over, I can look back and say that I will always love college.