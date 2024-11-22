The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The definition of a label is to identify something, which allows us to provide information surrounding that label. And they apply to a lot of things in our lives. Yes, labels are good for identifying things for school and shopping. And yes, they are helpful!

However, when I say I hate labels, I mean for people. More specifically, ourselves.

Sometimes when we put ourselves under a label, we hold ourselves to that identity. And it is crazy how much our thoughts shape our reality.

For example, if you start your day by saying, “I’m so anxious”, you will hold yourself to that label and believe it all day. If you start your day saying, “I’m depressed”, it’s likely your brain will continue to think and feel that way throughout the day. This is not to say that mental health is not a real thing and that mindset is everything (trust me, I have issues of my own). But better perspectives can create better days.

I’ve become drawn to the concept of how our thoughts shape our reality. And you really can do and think what you put your mind to.

I’m telling you now, your self labels are holding you back and keeping you from reaching your full potential. Further, they can steer you from proper self-identity.

For one, I am VERY guilty of self-labels and self-identities. And oftentimes, it causes me to have an identity crisis. I consider myself to be an outgoing person, but some days I’m more quiet and shy than others and that makes me question who I am. And this goes for so many other things.

If I am constantly having good races and come across one bad one, I change my identity label from being a “good runner” to a “bad runner”. And this is not good for my confidence or self-esteem.

Another issue I have with labels is feeling the need to uphold the definition of that label. For example, I have bad anxiety. But some have it worse than me. I am high-functioning and don’t let it hold me back from doing things I love. However, not everyone has that privilege. So oftentimes I’ll question if I really have anxiety and/or will relate every scenario or bad thing that has happened to me in my life back to anxiety.

We don’t need to distinguish our friends, relationships, life, or ourselves as a certain label. Although it’s a hard concept to adapt to, it is so freeing to let go of labels. Sometimes things can be what they are as they are without the need to call it something.

The moment you shift your mindset and stop holding yourself to a certain standard (AKA just being your true authentic self), you may come to like who you are. And come to understand we are not meant to be the same forever.

So basically, I HATE LABELS.