I Envy My Summer Self

I have been scrolling through my summer photos like they are my long-lost love.

As it starts to get a little bit warmer (not really) I can’t help but think about summer, and it’s not just me. Without even mentioning it, my friends have been texting me about all of our summer plans.

Winter can be such a long season, but when I feel a warm breeze in the air, I know that better days are ahead. Even though it is not that warm out, walking around without needing a coat on really gives me hope.

We’ve almost made it to March, which in my mind basically means summer is around the corner. March can still be cold, and sometimes we even get hit with random snowstorms, but it’s a different kind of cold than January and February. Those months feel dark and never-ending. Especially this year, winter felt really long because of how cold it was, and honestly, it was exhausting. By the time March arrives, it feels like we’ve almost made it out of the cold.

For my friends and me, a perfect summer day means going to the beach that’s about an hour away, and of course, stopping for subs, drinks, and snacks at a Walmart that’s on the way. Then we enjoy the warm weather all day, nd stop for ice cream on the way home. We normally part ways to eat dinner with our families and rejoin for a fire and s’mores at my best friend’s house. It’s so perfect, and I am ready for those days again.

I’m ready to be outside tanning with my friends all day and have my biggest problem be how much gas is in my car and whether it will get me to the next place that I have to be.

Lately, I have been getting back into my country music era, and it is making me nostalgic. In the summer, I tend to listen to country because it just gives off those perfect summer vibes. All I need right now is to have my music blasting and all of my windows rolled down.

They have also been releasing all of the summer concert dates, which is making me that much more excited because the concerts at my local Amphitheater are the best nights ever. I scroll through all of my old concert pictures and videos like they are my long-lost love. I just miss my summer self so much. She is the best version of me, and I can’t wait to have her back.