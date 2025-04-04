The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I went viral on TikTok last weekend.

In line with popular belief, the stupidest, lowest effort, seven-second clip on my page went viral, and a little over one week after having been posted, it will reach one million views. I made the video on my burner TikTok with zero followers on Friday night after re-downloading the app after months. The video makes literally no sense and I have to reiterate that it is the stupidest video I have ever put on the internet. But, somehow, as I write this, the video sits at almost one hundred fifty thousand likes and nine hundred eighty thousand views.

I honestly thought I was going to be having my Alix Earle moment, but internet fame is incredibly dull, severely overhyped, and fleeting.

What I did get out of my brief experience with virality was, quite honestly, a sense of disgust. I was genuinely shocked to discover how self-obsessed and honestly annoying TikTok users have gotten.

Again, my video is stupid. It is not controversial or thought provoking in the slightest. It is painfully simple.

My post has over five hundred comments. Some of these are users tagging their friends, but most are users criticizing me or offering their incredibly unwelcome opinions.

I am a firm believer in no one caring. No one cares what you think. Your opinion is not that important and certainly not always needed. You are not the most important person in every room you find yourself in, and I promise that you’re not as special as you think you are. Realizing this should be freeing, not shattering. This way of thinking encourages its adopters to let go of what others think and to instead focus on becoming exactly what you want to be.

I say this because the title of this very article is exactly how I responded to the many, many comments offering their opinion. I genuinely do not care what you think.

A lot of commenters seemed really offended by this notion, some even leaving hate comments on other videos on my account, but, again, I don’t care what a random person I will never meet has to say about me or my opinions. It’s not their place or their business.

I encourage every social media user to just stop offering their opinion online. No one cares to hear your suggestions or opinions unless they are explicitly asked for. I don’t care what you think! That’s okay.