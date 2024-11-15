The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I might not be able to file taxes, save or invest money. I don’t know what to do if my credit card information gets stolen or if I lose my credit card or drivers licenses. I couldn’t tell you how to pay bills, budget, or even what a credit score is. I also don’t know how paying off a loan works, but I know how to read, write, and articulate my thoughts effectively. My writing is versatile; I can switch from block letters for clarity to elegant cursive when I want to create a more sophisticated appearance. I can tackle an entire chapter book within a week, diving deep into the narrative and summarizing key elements such as the plot, settings, character development, and overarching themes.

But I can solve for X.

I have no idea how to fix things around the house like fixing a leaky faucet, unclogging a drain, changing a light bulb, or replacing a flat tire. I don’t know how to find health insurance or how to manage it. What even are compound interest, IRAs, 401(k)s? However, I have received a comprehensive education that covered significant historical events, including World War I and World War II, highlighting their causes, key battles, and impacts on the world. I can discuss the complexities of the Cold War, the geopolitical tensions it created, and the multitude of conflicts that ignited around the globe, including the Vietnam War and the prolonged War in Afghanistan.

But I can solve for X.

My knowledge extends to the political landscape, where I can list various U.S. presidents, their terms, and notable legislation they enacted. If prompted, I could meticulously arrange these historical events chronologically, providing context to their occurrence. Furthermore, I am familiar with moral principles such as the Ten Commandments, my legal rights as established by the Miranda warning, and can recite many of the powerful and thought-provoking songs from the musical “Hamilton,” illustrating the struggles and triumphs of American history.

But I can solve for X.

On the scientific front, I can elaborate on geology, identifying three primary types of rocks: igneous, formed from cooled molten material; sedimentary, which consist of particles compacted over time; and metamorphic, which have transformed due to heat and pressure. Additionally, I am aware that approximately 75 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water—a compelling fact given that around 96.5 percent of this water is saltwater found in oceans. Interestingly, I also know that nearly 70 percent of the planet’s fresh water is locked away in ice fields and glaciers, illustrating the scarcity of easily accessible water resources. However, I don’t know how to fix a flat tire on my vehicle or interpret the various warning lights that illuminate on the car dashboard. I feel unprepared for unexpected situations, such as what steps to take when the power goes out or my house floods—skills that are equally important as academic knowledge in navigating daily life.

But don’t worry—I do know how to solve for X.