I “Believe in The Hail Mary”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I may not be an extensive reader. However, when I do read, I favor a distinct author.

Mr. Andy Weir is a well-known sci-fi writer. The very first book that I truly liked remains my favorite. Weir’s book, The Martian, is a classic galactic survival masterpiece.

I had the opportunity to read it in my junior year honors English class in high school. Up until that point in my life, I was bored with any book I picked up. That all changed when I started reading Weir’s work.

Reading The Martian was an eye-opening experience that I never thought was possible. I loved it. I could see dusty Mars and Mark’s long struggle for survival. That incredible book has been made into a movie! I have yet to see it and cannot wait.

I have also read Weir’s book called Artemis. Another incredible book. One of my high school teachers loved my writing and poetry. She saw my interest in Weir’s work, and she gifted me a book. She loved it and wanted to gift me a copy of my own.

Another book by Andy Weir is named Project Hail Mary. Some time ago, I started the book but took a pause in reading for a while. I planned on reading the rest of it in the future.

About a few months ago, I saw an advertisement for a new movie. I usually don’t pay attention to most commercials except for movie commercials. It seemed interesting at first, then familiar, then I realized I had heard of the exact same story concept somewhere.

I realized it was Project Hail Mary partway through the advertisement. I was beyond excited; I was thrilled to go see this movie. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, an actor who, without a doubt, will deliver the role. As well as Matt Damon, who starred in The Martian.

Now, the time has finally come to see the movie. The release date is this Friday, March 20th. I brought up the movie to my boyfriend and begged to see it with him. He was eager to see it before I said anything, and he was excited to be attending!

We have tickets to see it and cannot wait. The advertisements and trailers are so eye-catching that I watch all of them. It is wonderful to see Andy Weir’s work come to life. Just as the trailers and posters say, “Believe in The Hail Mary.”

I encourage others to take an interest in Andy Weir’s books and discover the magic yourself.