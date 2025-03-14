The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Jan. 28, the Jandoli school faculty awarded me and my twin, Ellie Foley, the Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise Award.

The Woman of Promise Award is presented annually to a female senior in the Jandoli School of Communication who excels in and out of the classroom and sets a good example for her peers.

Why is this award so special to me? Let me tell you.

for Ellie Foley

Ellie and I have fondly been named “the twins” within the Jandoli school, particularly by Dean Chimbel. Winning this award is 10times sweeter not only because I am winning with Ellie, but also another woman in general.

In a world where society wants women to be pitted against each other, Ellie and I simply do the opposite.

I’m in the front row of every dance show. Ellie designed the Her Campus magazine cover. She is one of my biggest cheerleaders when I have good news, and I am the same for her.

A win for her is a win for me!

My female friendships are not about competition. They’re about uplifting others, and if anyone exemplifies that, it’s me and Ellie. I am beyond proud that we are being awarded for it.

for the legacy of women

The women of 2025 would be nothing without the women of 1925, 1825 and 1125.

I am the perfect entanglement all the women before me whether it’s the protective legislation they fought for or simply my beautiful DNA.

The same goes for this humbling award.

In 2024 the award went to Hadley Thompson, one of my biggest Her Campus and Jandoli School inspirations. In 2023, the award went to Ellie’s sister, Grace Foley, someone I consider to also be my sister. And many more winners came before them!

I would be nothing without them, and I hope I have given the younger students even a fraction of the wisdom they instilled in me.

FOR my love of pinkalicious

I love the color pink.

My house is pink, my new water bottle is pink, and my nails are pink.

This love of pink has been fairly evergreen throughout my life, but has been reignited especially within the last year or so of college.

This love hit me once again as I shuffled through the Marshall’s dressing room while I struggled to find an outfit for the Woman of Promise ceremony.

It is probably no shock that I landed on a new pink blazer and sleek black kitten heels.

The color pink is a new honor to myself.

I love to love stereotypically “feminine” things! I no longer feel the need to say I’m a ‘tomboy’, even though I never was, or lie and say that I hate pink.

My pink is coming back. I could not be more excited.

for JWIC

About two months before I was awarded the Woman of Promise, I was told “I just don’t understand why we don’t have a Man of Promise award.”

For his (because you knew this quote came from a man) sake, I was happy this was said before I was named the co-winner.

What a statement to unpack!

First, fair treatment doesn’t mean identical treatment, it means giving equitable treatment. Second, literally every other undergraduate Jandoli award is named after a man… I think we’re okay.

This is one arena where women are promised to shine. I revel in it.

So, I like to think I won this award for every girl in the Jandoli school.

For every girl who was just told, “Woj,” when looking for inspiration, for every girl who was spoken over in the classroom, for every girl who was looked over for a leadership position because a charismatic man took up more space, and for every girl who got a giggle while talking about Canva (even while knowing it would be an invaluable skill to a future marketing department).

This award is yours as much as it is mine.

For myself

I would like to think I’m pretty epic.

I’m the co-president of two clubs, I’m a bar DJ, and I have hobbies. I’m even kind too.

This semester, I now have the time to celebrate the woman I have become.

I am brave. I’m a trailblazer and an incredibly hard worker. I’m welcoming, and I’m thoughtful.

After four years of highs and lows, why shouldn’t I take this time to celebrate myself? Not only am I taking note of my achievements, but how my character has grown as well.

Women deserve to be celebrated (and that includes me)!

I no longer want to be polite and chronically humble. No, I don’t want to be arrogant, but I’m allowed to be proud of myself.

PS. Ellie and I will be awarded on March 18 at 4 p.m. If you’re on campus, come celebrate your love of pink with us.