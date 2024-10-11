Hugh… the man that you are

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hugh Jackman. A versatile actor, talented singer and the only man the same age as my dad that gives me butterflies.

Although I have appreciated his work throughout various times in my life already, I have recently taken to borderline obsession, my roommate Elizabeth only feeding into it with her same feelings.

Due to the fact I really can promise you that I have appreciated him for far more than just his good looks, here are my top 5 Hugh Jackman roles.

5. Leopold – “Kate and leopold”

He’s dreamy, he’s romantic, he’s a PRINCE.

With a royally good English accent and a quirky 2000s rom com storyline, this movie is just too cute.

Shifting from a menacing X-Man with claws to a delicate prince is quite the impressive feat. I think this movie is just a great depiction of Hugh’s ability to play many different parts while also stealing some hearts at the same time.

4. Curly Mcclain – “Oklahoma!”

There is something so silly and yet so charming about a man named Curly who also has a full head of curly hair.

Yes, Hugh can do it all including Broadway and musical movies such as “Oklahoma!”.

He has an incredible, powerful voice. No one would ever know that the first time he was thrown into a musical role he had no prior singing experience. His journey of singing began with 4 weeks of last-minute singing lessons to try and nail a role for a small show, and it turned out great in the end, since he, years later, got to play Curly for this film.

This character is a great representation of the kind of love that existed back in older times, where yearning beyond measure, selling your horse or even getting into a gun fight for a girl was a perfectly normal thing for a man to do. Now they just wait for you to snap them first….

3. Jean Valjean – “Les miserables”

You know the movie is going to be incredible when it starts with an actor you know and love and they are basically unrecognizable. You can feel the dedication to playing the character whilst looking at a very dehydrated, practically bald and very disheveled Hugh.

This list definitely shows some bias to my love for music because this is, once again, another musical role of his.

No matter who is acting in this film, or musical, it is a lifechanging experience. The story is so beautifully tragic, and the scores are just incredible.

Hugh plays the main character in such a passionate manner where it makes sense that he is playing the character.

Please watch this movie and try to beat my cry count: 15.

2. P.T. Barnum – “The greatest showman”

This role is definitely the most versatile he gets in my opinion. Once again comparing him to his claw-bearing famous role as Wolverine and then seeing him prancing around in a top hat and leading a circus is a crazy thing to experience.

This movie is deep rooted into my family and history which makes it a bit higher in the ranks, but the character is also just so fun and dynamic.

Immense talent is shown in the field of singing and dancing but also in the acting. He tells a moving story about the longing for “the American dream” and all the highs and lows that come with being transported from a world of poverty to stardom.

“From Now On”, is a BANGER.

1. Logan Howlett (wolverine) – “x-Men” “Wolverine and deadpool” and many more

This is the only character who has ever made me wish that I was invincible or had a pair of retractable metal claws but also Hugh’s most well-known.

Wolverine is such a deep character with an incredibly devastating backstory and a unique-to-him personality.

With many movies featuring him, you can almost see Hugh grow into the character. His delivery of pain, fearlessness and anything else you can think of is just amazing.

I love this character, and every single movie including him, which has earned him my number one spot.

I often think of this very niche scene from “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” where he steps out of his cabin retreat and looks off into the distance, a giant mountain range in the background. If you saw it, I think you’d understand me.