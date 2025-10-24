How to Take Pinterest-Worthy Photos Like a Pro

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always been a lover of art. Throughout high school, I took an abundance of art classes, mainly because I found that using my creative outlet was a great stress reliever. While I thoroughly enjoyed each medium I learned how to use, I discovered the art form I really had a knack for: photography.

Photography has always been so fascinating to me, so I wasn’t surprised when it quickly became my favorite class. I fell in love with composition and the different styles and techniques, so much so that five years later, it is still a hobby of mine.

I want to share some of the tips and tricks I have learned over the years that will help you step up your photo game and capture the perfect Pinterest worthy pictures.

Composition Is Everything!

The way you compose an image can make or break a picture. Where everything you are trying to capture holds importance. Try using techniques such as the rule of thirds (divide the frame into nine equal parts and place key elements along lines or intersections), frame within a frame (frame the subject with another element in the scene), or the golden ratio (position your subject or key elements along the curve of a spiral).

Play Around With Your Camera Settings!

Sometimes, my favorite pictures are the result of simply messing around with the different features on my camera. Try experimenting with the exposure settings, shutter speeds, focus features, and even just turning on the flash. Play around with it and find what you like best. If you don’t have a professional camera, try out different settings on your phone’s camera, like adjusting the brightness settings or framing ratio!

Candids Are The Best!

In my own opinion, when taking pictures of other people, candid photos tend to have the best results. It can sometimes be awkward taking photos when the person doesn’t know how to pose, and it looks inauthentic when a smile is forced for the camera. Next time you are out with someone, experiment with snapping pictures randomly.

They won’t always look the best, but when you get a good one, they can end up being your favorite thing. As you develop a good eye for spotting opportune moments, it will just get easier and easier to capture a candid shot. It’s all about trial and error and trying not to force it; let them occur naturally.

Lighting Is Your Best Friend!

I feel like this is almost obvious, but lighting is so important in photography. It can change a picture in the best and worst ways. The trick is to try different angles and see what works for your vision. Find shady spots where light peaks through. Look for how light may be able to provide contrast on your subject. Let the light frame your subject. Get creative with it!

Photography is all about experimenting, learning, and finding beauty in the unexpected. With these tips in mind, you’ll be ready to capture moments that not only look great but also reflect your unique creative vision.