How To: Respecting Your Local Indigenous Peoples

You might have read the title of this article and asked yourself, “What does this girl know about Indigenous people? Why should I listen to her?” I would say that is a completely fair series of concerns. To preface, I am white. All earlier generations of my family are from an array of countries in Europe. I know nothing of what it is like to undergo the daily struggles that are woven into the existence of being a person of color, but there is one thing that tilts my perspective away from that of an average person.

I grew up in Salamanca, a small city in Western New York, about an hour south of Buffalo. The place I call home is special because it is the only city in the world that is built on land leased from a Native American reservation. A reservation is a piece of land held and run by a Native American tribal nation, usually with its own sovereign government, that is recognized by the U.S. federal government. Salamanca is home to the Onöndowá’ga:’ (pronounced: Oh-n’own-dough-wah-gah), which means “People of the Great Hills.”

Growing up, I was completely immersed in Seneca culture and traditions. In high school, we would often find ways to incorporate the Seneca language into the sports we played. We would often use the word “ha’no:wa:h” (pronounced hah-no-wah), which translates to “turtle,” while we played lacrosse. It would be used as a signal to slow the game down. Lacrosse is a sacred sport for the six nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, so incorporating the Seneca language into something we regarded at such a prominent level was a priority for our team.

I learned how to give respect to the land and culture I was surrounded by, starting from the time I was a child. I can recall being in early elementary school and realizing the imperativeness of this subject. A cultural education teacher visited our class and brought coloring sheets. Three Indigenous women (“The Three Sisters,” representing crops including corn, beans and squash) were pictured on them. I distinctly remember raising my hand and asking our teacher for more crayons.

“Can I have a peach crayon to color the girls with?”

“Actually, honey, you can just use the brown color I handed out to you all. It is okay that their skin is darker.”

This was the first time I realized that there were people who did not look like me. At the early age of five or six, I had come to understand the level of diversity I was surrounded by in my hometown. I remember this being an embarrassing experience in the moment, but I am glad it happened. I learned a lesson that would be highly valuable to me for years to come. With that, here are some tips that you can use to be more respectful of your local indigenous tribes.

Visit your local cultural center.

One of the easiest ways to find information about your local tribe of Indigenous peoples is to Google search your closest cultural center. In Salamanca, we have the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center (the translation of “Onöhsagwë:de’” comes from the Seneca word “onöhsogaën,” which means “house opening,” such as a doorway, window, or chimney). The cultural center houses an immense variety of Seneca artifacts, historical documents, clothing, photographs and media productions. If you are ever given the chance, I would highly recommend making the trip and paying a visit. It harbors quite a surreal experience!

Support Native American artists.

Know where your everyday items are being sourced from, especially if they have ties to Native American tradition and culture. Companies such as UGG and Minnetonka have faced pressure in recent years for profiting from Native American imagery. Become mindful of these issues and how you contribute to them, as it can become harmful for communities of Indigenous artisans. It is common for craftsmen to add an original, one-of-a-kind touch to their products that cannot be found in mass-produced items from corporate companies.

Do not say “costume” when referring to traditional regalia.

A cardinal rule when referring to the clothing of Indigenous peoples is to never call it a “costume”. This also goes for wearing Native American pieces around Halloween. Other people’s culture is not a costume and should not be treated as such. This is called cultural appropriation, and it can be an extremely hurtful practice. If you ever have to ask yourself, “Is this considered cultural appropriation,” it most likely is.

Support legislation and organizations working to support communities of Indigenous people.

Throughout my high school career, I worked as a lobbyist with an organization called NAFIS (the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools). School districts located on non-taxable land, such as Native American reservations, receive Impact Aid. In doing this, we were able to garner congressional support for bills such as The Advancing Toward Impact Aid Full Funding Act (H.R. 5255). These bills help provide financial support for school districts across the country located on Native American territories. I encourage you to make it a personal goal to become more civically engaged for this reason. Write letters to your Congressional representatives regarding these issues! It was euphoric, knowing my work was able to breathe life into the educational careers of students across America. You can help in this effort too. By addressing academic inequities and promoting equal opportunities, you can positively contribute to the lives of kids across the U.S., helping bridge the gap in academic opportunity—one in which we often see in schools with demographics that include substantial amounts of people of color.

Growing up in Salamanca, I have not exactly had the same cul-de-sac neighborhood, private school life that a lot of my peers in college have had. Although, I think taking a step back from what I have always known has been an enriching experience. I have recently gained a new perspective on the city I call home and have fostered an even deeper love for it. It has taught me about diverse ways of living life, cultures and traditions that vary from my own, and has illuminated the importance of truly learning how to be culturally sensitive. Growing up in Salamanca has been a blessing, and I hope this piece has given you a little bit of insight into the place that I call home.