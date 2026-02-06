How To Make The Most Of Campus Events (Even Introverts Can Do This)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Attending campus events can be quite difficult sometimes—timing doesn’t line up in your schedule, maybe the event itself doesn’t seem the most interesting to attend, and worst of all they can be intimidating when you don’t know anyone else going.

Being a sophomore (and a slight introvert) I still wish I got to attend more campus wide events. Since I am halfway through now, I’ve learned some tricks to getting out of my dorm more often.

Before getting into the top 5 list of tips and tricks I wanted to drop an honorable mention to the clubs. Joining different clubs is a great way to get involved in on-campus events—they are the ones hosting them. They also collaborate with one another for greater involvement from everyone.

Now let’s get to the list:

1. Read The Notice Board

You will find every campus wide event on the NoticeBoard! It may seem boring to scroll through every morning, but it is worth it when you are trying to get involved more.

Though it can be hit or miss to find an event that piques your interest, still take a look at what’s going on around campus; a friend may enjoy going and sometimes that’s all it takes.

2. Take Pictures Of RA Flyers

Your RA is constantly holding and posting floor and building events. They put in a lot of work to plan and execute a variety of different events; you should get to know the people you are living with.

Most of these events aren’t closed off to just your floor and building, so invite your friends. RAs love having more people attend what they worked hard on.

3. Mark Your Calendar

Put all events in your calendar!

Even if you have no intention of going to an event, put it in your calendar. It’s a great way to track what’s going on around you so you can plan accordingly—especially when some events may interfere with your regular schedule and routine.

Timing may also be the key factor in why you may or may not attend something. If you see that time allotted to yourself, you can plan homework, chores, etc. around that time, and it could be the determiner of you going.

4. Find Comfort Spots

Once you leave your dorm for the day do EVERYTHING in your power not to return. When you stay away from your dorm it leads to more productivity, and a greater desire to attend events.

Because you are already out of your dorm you might as well stop by some events, even if it’s only a few minutes on your way to work or class. Hosts love having people peek in a friendly face; it lets them know that you thought about what they put the effort into.

Finding your favorite spots on campus helps this the most. If you have designated areas that feel like “your own” makes getting through the day easier. Think of them as your outlets and they are there to recharge you.

5. Say Hello

When you are at whatever event you decide to go to, talk to everyone there. Don’t be the person hiding in the corner of the room, on the outskirts of it all. Say hello to everyone, that’s how you make new friends.

You meet some of the best people at campus events because they are ones you never would’ve known otherwise. And you never know, one of them may be lucky enough to sneak into your inner circle.

It’s hard to get out there. Though there’s no single solution that fits all to this problem, these are just a few ways to attempt getting out on campus more. Only thinking about it doesn’t change anything unless you leave your dorm and actually go.