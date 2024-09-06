How to Make Money as a Broke College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

If you’re like me, you have a bunch of expenses you have to pay for because you have addictions, but you don’t have the monetary funds to do so. The reality of that set in for me at the end of my freshman year and I decided that I needed to find some ways to make money, and quick.

A couple weeks before school ends, I went to my computer and typed in the question that was burning into my brain: “how to make money quick.” The answer that came up everywhere was none other than surveys. Curious, I signed up to a couple of survey services and got to work. Long story short, I’ve made over $500 over the course of four months.

Each survey service is different, but they all have the same general principle: make money by sharing your opinions. Three of the services I use (Crowdtap, InboxDollars and LifePoints) have options for gift cards only. As an Amazon junkie, I choose the Amazon ones, but they have so many options for gift cards. Yes, that includes Starbucks. And no, I’m not joking.

The other two services I use (Survey Junkie and Branded Surveys) give me cash money. The former deposits money directly into my checking account and the latter is putting money towards a $50 Delta Airlines gift card because I have a boyfriend who lives in Alabama. But again, they can deposit money directly into your account, or you can have it done by PayPal, or just get more Starbie’s gift cards. Whatever you wanna do, really.

The surveys really do help out a lot, and so do the checks from family members on certain occasions, but let’s face it: they don’t cover everything. Tattoos are expensive and as someone who wants both arms completely covered, I need some more money. So before school started, I applied to like, 20 different jobs on campus. Good news! I got two of them!

My advice to you is this: apply, apply, apply. You’ll get at least one of them, and if the jobs are like mine, they’ll fit in during your normal day schedule, resulting in the evenings being off. They will help you make money and you’ll be able to afford your addictions.

Also, don’t be afraid to go to your Student Success Center (here it’s the CPRC.) I know what you’re thinking, “ugh, I’ve heard so much about it and it’s annoying. I don’t wanna make an appointment.” Yeah, I get that. I didn’t either. But trust me, they’ll hook you up and you’ll be able to make money, and who doesn’t like money?

So, if you’re broke, take some surveys in your spare time and make sure to apply to jobs on your college campus. Before you know it, your bank account will have more zeroes than expected.