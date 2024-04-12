The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Since I could remember, I’ve always struggled with how my eyelashes looked.

They weren’t too long but weren’t too short, but they also wouldn’t curl.

I would try a bunch of different mascaras, heating my eyelash curler, false lashes, and even going to a salon to get a lash lift and tint.

All of those things were temporary and I never felt confident with whatever makeup I did.

Being that I had very bad acne also did not help my cause, so I would either try to cake my face up or try to keep my hood up so nobody would see that I had no makeup on and all of my acne was showing.

This is in no way me judging those who do their makeup every single day because everyone should be able to feel comfortable in their own skin no matter what. I just never had the time or effort, yet I was insecure about the way my face looked with or without makeup.

But, this is all besides the point.

All I wanted was beautiful eyelashes that curled and made my eyes pop.

It took me YEARS to finally figure out my own personal code to the “perfect eyelashes.”

Now, I understand that nothing is perfect, but this recipe made me feel perfect in the way I looked and that’s all I could ever ask for.

This is all thanks to my roommate’s friends from back home who recommended these amazing products to me.

Also, a reminder that these may not work for everyone, but if this can help one person get their “perfect” lashes, that’s all that matters.

My first step is the eyelash curler. I used to never use an eyelash curler because the regular image that pops in your brain when you imagine “eyelash curler” never worked for me.

The one I found has a built-in comb and was only $7 on Amazon. It’s become an absolute life-changer!

Whether I am wearing makeup that day or not, I use it all the time. My favorite lazy day look is just my regular morning skincare, Aquaphor on my lashes and brows, and using my eyelash curler.

It makes me feel so fresh looking, even on a tired, lazy day.

My second step is the mascara I use. When I tell you that I’ve gone through and tried pretty much every single “big name-brand” mascara on the market, I mean it!

Again, every person is different and I know plenty of people that have used all of the ones that didn’t work for me and loved them.

A little bit over a year ago, I started using L’Oreal Telescopic Lift Waterproof mascara. I’m not even joking when I say that when my time comes, I want to be buried with a bottle of it.

Whether it’s going to class, getting dinner with friends, or going to a formal-wear event, I ALWAYS use this mascara.

At first, I hated it because it was waterproof and took what felt like years to take off at night, but I got over that little hump.

To remove it, I have to specifically use the waterproof micellar water, but that’s also the only makeup remover that doesn’t harm my sensitive skin.

I don’t think I will ever be changing this routine because I absolutely love the way my lashes look now.

So, don’t be afraid to try new products because it’s a trial-and-error process until you find the product you love the most.