How to Create Your Perfect Starbucks Coffee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many people, Starbucks is an everyday stop for their morning coffee, but for some, they have never been. It’s easier said than done to order something from Starbucks due to their large menu and ever-changing seasonal drinks. There are hundreds of options, but for this, we’re going to stick with the many coffee choices rather than diving into the other beverages offered.

You’re able to choose from either hot or iced coffee, on a chilly fall day hot is always a great answer but if you’re feeling for a cold drink today that’s also a perfect choice. There are multiple steps to find your perfect coffee order so let’s get started.

First of all, you have to choose what blend of coffee you want. Do you want sweet, maybe something more subtle, or maybe even just plain black coffee? Let’s also take in the fact that we’re at the start of the fall season, so pumpkin spice and other autumnal flavors are available to choose from. Just because these new flavors are out doesn’t mean they’re for everyone; you’re still able to choose from the regular selection, like the house blend and other roast styles.

If you’re someone who prefers something lighter, the blonde roast is the way to go. It is a light roast, done with a low temperature, to bring out the sweetness and bright aromatic flavors from the Latin American and East African beans. Maybe that’s not your style, though, and you’re looking for something darker, like the French roast. This roast consists of smoky coffee beans with an intense flavor, with notes of dark caramel and sweet smoke. There are plenty of options and choices for each person to have their own personal taste.

The last step is deciding if you would like creamer or any flavoring syrups in your drink. There are many choices to pick from, so it may be a little overwhelming, but stay strong! This is for your morning commute to work or school; you need this caffeine bomb to get you through the day. It doesn’t have to coincide with your roast choice; you can be as creative as you want with these choices. Along with the different blends of coffee beans, there are also many options for flavorings, but that’s what makes your personal coffee so important.

After choosing your flavorings, if wanted of course, you’re all set with your very own perfect coffee.

Some people may think that morning coffee is something little and unimportant, but for many, it is a very important step in someone’s morning that will dictate their entire day. Yes, there are some difficult and possibly confusing steps to this process but in the end it is worth it.