How My Aunts Taught Me Everything I Needed To Know About Sisterhood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always pinpoint the obvious deficit of sisterhood in my life. I grew up with a younger brother, who is my only sibling, something that is painfully obvious about me as a person. I didn’t learn how to braid hair until I was 12. I struggled to see what straight, greasy hair looked like until more recently, and to be honest, I’m still not sure I quite understand.

As a result, my aunts provided very valuable female relationships that are highly valued in my life. These are women who fostered an ability to be my most authentic self and embrace the lack of sisterhood I had growing up.

Aunt Julie

Aunt Julie is my mom’s sister and the oldest of four siblings. As the oldest child, I bonded a lot with her over both being the eldest daughter and having the feeling of weight and responsibilities that seemed to come along with that title. She instilled a love of photography, specifically candid shots, which can turn out really good or absolutely atrocious.

Aunt Juju is also a Bonnie’s alumna, which is something that I’m sure I was told when I visited Bonaventure for a basketball game with my dad, but was unable to connect the dots until I was already committed to going to St. Bonaventure.

Despite going to school for education, she is currently the owner of a used furniture store, Refabulous Furnishings. She has had countless conversations with me where I know she understands every word that comes out of my mouth, and somehow manages to ensure I feel infinitely better after we chat.

Since my mom didn’t have a sister’s name to confuse mine with, her cycle of names when she was frustrated with how I was acting started with Julie, then to my brother’s, and then to mine. My aunt has given me some of my best, most treasured advice. I am eternally grateful to have grown up around someone who just gets me and helps shape me into the best version of myself.

Aunt Kelly

Aunt Kelly is my mom’s sister-in-law, married to my Uncle Tony. Although a tad on the quieter side, I’ve always had a soft spot for her consistently friendly and positive mindset that shone through every conversation I’ve been a part of. Even when she was first introduced at a weekly Sunday dinner, you could tell she would be nervous (as any sane person walking into those dinners would be) she remained in a positive mood and allowed the nerves to disappear.

Before I left for college, I received the most touching and encouraging handwritten letter that I kept very close to my heart every year since I received the note. It sits inside the same card I received the note and gets pulled out on some of my roughest weeks and days.

I cry every time I read it from the pure positive energy and reassurance that my greatest fears of being too mean and not good enough are only in my head. I am also a sucker for a good handwritten note, and the card the loose-leaf letter was placed in is also home to notes from my uncle and their three kids, who were also introduced to the concept of college as they wrote their notes.

Aunt Val

Another sister-in-law, married to my Uncle Tom. Aunt Val is bright and full of energy; she is down to do just about anything. She inspires me to speak my mind and not worry as much about how others perceive me. I enjoy when we joke around with one another, and have the chance to hang out and chat with the rest of my family.

I truly appreciate every little thing my Aunt Val has done to build me up to be a more confident, bright, and best version of me, just by being herself.

All of my aunts have built and shaped me into the person I am today and have taught me infinite lessons about the world around me and about myself. Happy Women’s History Month. Thank you for sharing your experiences with me so I could learn how to be confident, make mistakes, and be kind to those around me without disrespecting myself.