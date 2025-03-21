How I Fell in Love with Goodwill Shopping

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I never got hand-me-downs while being a girl with two older brothers, but what I did get was countless trips to Goodwill. I grew up middle class, having enough money to have a roof over my head and food on my plate, but my parents were no way in hell buying me a brand-new Nike sweatshirt that cost $50. The first time I ever even went to the mall I was almost in my teenage years buying Justice clothes because I had missed out on that whole phase that every little girl had gone through. But even then, it was rare for me to go to the mall, and it was only once a year when I hit my teenage years.

So, my main source of clothing shops, were Goodwill and Walmart, and they were both embarrassing to be seen at by other peers that I went to school with. All my clothes were Walmart branded, with the occasional nice “popular” brands that consisted of Nike, Adidas, Under armor, Justice, and North face. However, these brands weren’t so easy to add to my wardrobe. I had searched Goodwill high and low for anything that was name brand, and that was my mission any time I would go into a Goodwill store. When I wore these name brand stuff, man it sure did feel like I was rich, and now no one had known that I only spent $3 on my Nike shirt.

I started to love going to Goodwill. I used to hide behind my parents in hopes no one would see me in a Goodwill store ever, however I had grown very fond of being able to find clothes that all my other peers had also worn. It made me feel like I had a sense of belonging and that I was a “cool” kid too, showing off all my branded clothing. So, thank you to all the Goodwills for saving me during my childhood.

As my early adult years are here, I can say my passion for Goodwill has continued. I take time to plan Goodwill trips with my friends. Now I don’t so much look for just named brand clothes, but anything that I may need added to my wardrobe, or even any item that will help with a million teacher crafts that I get myself into.

I can definitely say that growing up with Goodwill as my main shopping place has been one of the best experiences. I grew comfortable with being able to shop at thrift stores, where I could save myself tons of money on clothing. And honestly, I would rather go to Goodwill than the mall now, because I feel that there are so many more options of clothing.