How I came to know my future

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Most people struggle to figure out what they want to be when they grow up.

As a kid, we always have these ideas that we’re going to be a professional soccer player (or whatever sport of your choosing), or a doctor, etc. Which is awesome!

Sometimes, that is the case. You become a doctor or anything that you have ever dreamed of.

For me, I always said I was going to play professional softball. I had no idea on what job I wanted to do.

That was until I was in the seventh grade.

In health class, we talked about all the different job opportunities that were out there and were right at our fingertips.

My health teacher was going through this long list, and she finally got to occupational therapy. And at that moment, she caught my attention.

The idea of helping people with daily tasks or getting over different sensory or motor blocks was what I decided I wanted to do.

Growing up all the way up to this point, I have always been the person to help others. It’s what I truly love to do.

My teachers even noticed it.

After health class, my teacher pulled me aside and asked me if any profession caught my attention. And before I could even say it, she had told me that she could see me being an occupational therapist.

So, as I went into high school, I read into what occupational therapy truly was. And after getting a better understanding of it, I knew that this was what I was going to college for.

Starting sophomore year, I toured Keuka College. They have an amazing occupational therapy program. I was dead set on going there.

Junior year came around, and that’s when I was allowed to start shadowing different occupational therapists. I first started with the therapist that was at my high school. She was amazing. She gave me a great first experience and answered all the questions I had about OT.

Towards the end of junior year, I toured St. Bonaventure. And again, they had an amazing OT program.

I was stuck on where I wanted to go. However, I knew whatever my decision was, I was going to have a great education.

Every Friday of my Senior year, I shadowed different occupational therapists all over my county.

Now that I am three years into college, I’m getting more and more excited to get into graduate school to really start my future.

Even though now I’m not sure who I want to work with, whether it’s NICU, adolescents, adults, or where I want to work, I know I’ll be happy.

So, I guess you can say I have always known what I’ve wanted to do in the future.

And if you’re someone who doesn’t know, well that’s okay!! Because in the end, I’m sure you’ll find what some people say is “your calling”! Just make sure to stay positive because your time will come!!