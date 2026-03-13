How I (Attempt To) Beat Procrastination

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first started college, I thought procrastination was just a fake quirky personality trait like being the person who always waits until midnight to start their five-page paper. Once classes got real, deadlines piled up, and the freedom of living on my own hit me at the same time, procrastination started to become real and not some funny concept.

It became stressful, overwhelming, and honestly exhausting. I realized quickly that this wasn’t high school anymore and I needed to figure out how to get things done without constantly drowning in the last-minute panic.

What surprised me the most about beating procrastination was not about becoming some perfectly disciplined person, it was more about understanding myself, my habits, and the way my brain works the best. Slowly I have learned strategies that work for me, and I am not saying these will 100% motivate you to stop procrastinating but they are all worth trying.

My first strategy is to break tasks into bare minimum steps. One of the best things I have learned to do is shrink tasks until it feels almost too easy. Instead of telling myself to write a whole essay a week early, I tell myself to open the document or write one sentence. It sounds silly but once I start the momentum usually kicks in, and even if it doesn’t, at least I have done something.

College assignments typically feel huge especially when you are first adjusting to the workload but breaking them into tiny steps makes it feel more manageable and less monstrous.

My second strategy is to romanticize the process. Yes, we all know the “romanticizing your life” was just a TikTok trend but it really is a gamechanger. When I make studying feel cozy by grabbing a coffee and putting on soft music or even wrapping myself into all my blankets, I am more likely to start. Creating a better vibe turns work into something a little less dreadful.

My third and final strategy is using the 10-minute rule. This rule saved me during last semesters midterms and finals. I tell myself I only have to work for ten minutes. If I want to stop after that I can but most of the time I keep going because starting is the hardest part. Even on the days I stopped working after ten minutes, I still made some sort of progress.

Beating procrastination is far from becoming perfect, it is all about becoming someone who shows up for themselves. Being someone who tries and cares enough to make their life just a little easier.

I am obviously still learning, messing up, and occasionally still procrastinating but I am also growing. Just figuring it out one small step at a time, because one small step is still a step.