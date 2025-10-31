How Friendship Makes Love Last

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I always heard that a relationship rooted in friendship was the kind to last forever. It always sounded nice, but I never truly got it until I met my boyfriend two years ago.

We weren’t best friends at first. Honestly, we didn’t get along for the first few months we knew each other.

We were (and still are) young, trying to navigate a relationship and life at the same time. Over the past two years, I’ve learned that a strong relationship doesn’t need to be rooted in constant romance or huge gestures. A good relationship is rooted in friendship, and you shouldn’t be with someone you can’t also grow a friendship with.

Here are the ways I think a relationships benefit from friendship:

1. You actually like each other

Obviously, romance sparks attraction, and you should be attracted to your partner! But friendship builds liking. When you genuinely enjoy each other’s company. The ability to laugh with (or at) each other, goof off, and talk endlessly is what makes a relationship less like work and more like a gift.

2. Honest communication

In a good friendship, you tell the truth, listen without judgment, and you actually make an effort to understand. These are all crucial factors in a romance. A foundation in friendship means you can disagree, talk it out, and grow together without fear of constant drama.

3. You have fun

Being able to be playful and spontaneous helps keep a relationship spontaneous even years in, when you’ve learned all you can about a person. A shared sense of humor or secret inside jokes can be the glue that holds people together in the rough, stressful times.

4. You support each other, no matter what

In a true friendship, you root for each other for wins and stay through the losses. That kind of steady emotional support gives a sense of safety within love. It is important to know your partner has your back.

5. you grow together

Friendships give space to grow without the pressure of being “perfect.” You appreciate each other’s growth and help each other with the process. This helps love mature instead of fade.

6. You don’t just fall in love

You don’t just fall in love, you stay in like. So many factors can create some rocky times in a relationship, but liking your partner is what keeps the connection strong.

At the end of the day, love is better when you know you have forever to go with your best friend by your side. Loving my best friend has taught me more about patience, laughter, and understanding than I ever expected. And honestly… I wouldn’t have it any other way.