This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m currently sitting in my apartment with my three amazing roommates and thinking to myself: how did I get here? Like seriously, what happened in these past few years to get to this very moment? Long story short, a lot.

Well, first of all, I graduated high school, which was incredibly scary, but was the start of what would be the best years of my life. I was absolutely terrified to leave behind the life that I had gotten so used to. It wasn’t that I was happy with who I was, but I was comfortable.

That same summer, I started at the job that would help me grow into the person I am today. I didn’t get a real job until I graduated from high school. Before then, I made money babysitting and doing chores, but getting my first real job taught me so much about life. I learned that I was able to do things that I never thought I could.

My summer job was super chill, but it involved doing a lot of manual labor and tasks that I had never done before. Waking up every day at five in the morning and working in the hot sun really proved to me that I was able to do things outside of my comfort zone.

If I thought working a new job was outside of my comfort zone, I had a rude awakening when I started college at the end of the summer. I truly did not think I could do it. Taking upper-level courses as a freshman, living with a roommate that I had never met before, and finding myself. It all sounded impossible, but I made it through because I had to.

Honestly, I’m still that same scared girl that I was when I was a freshman, except now I’m 20 and graduating in the spring. I’ve gone through a lot. Three broken bones, two friend groups, and one heartbreak later, I still feel the same. I have no idea where I’ll be next year at this time, but I know I’ll be doing just fine, because I don’t really have a choice.

I’ll wake up in the morning and go to work and class and keep pushing myself because that’s how life works. If you don’t take a leap of faith and try new things, you’ll stay in the same place. It’s okay to stay in your comfort zone, but I can almost guarantee you’ll have a better experience if you don’t.