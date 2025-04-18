Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

When asked what my favorite genre of movies, shows or books, I respond with one singular word, romance. To that I hear that I am a hopeless romantic. And I would like to agree with one small change; I’m not at a loss of hope but full of the wish for it.

I spent my first spring break in college, in my bed watching the same old romance or romantic comedies, better known as rom coms. As I receive countless dating app, Instagram, and Snapchat notifications of all the men in my phone, I watch men yearn for their significant others in all these movies, books, and shows.

Often, looking at my ceiling, “please God, anybody, give me this, all I want is to have this love!”

I want someone to pull up to my home, knock on the door with a bouquet of flowers, open all the doors, pay for dinner, have nice conversations and then take me home, give me a kiss and tell me that they had a great time and want to know when I am free again, because they love being around me. I want them to text me every morning and hope that my day is great, and sometimes, just sit in a comfortable silence.

As much as watching these movies and shows and reading the books, it shows a type of love that I crave, that I am reaching out to, and getting nothing close to reaching it. Therefore, my bar is in hell, and I keep allowing myself to leave it there. I would continuously let men tell me that I am sexy and hot but not find the ones who call me beautiful and pretty. I allowed myself to text the ones who only text after one a.m. and not the ones who will be with you at any moment, just wanting to be together. But I have stopped. I have stopped texting them back, stop looking in general.

But I choose to stay a hopeful romantic, because if it happens, it happens.

Plus, who needs a man when I have friends and my mom, who will tell me I look beautiful and then hold me when I cry over a stupid thing. Or my mom, who will tell me how to go to doctor’s appointments and laugh with me in the kitchen. But I also fill my own cup, I don’t need anyone to fill my life, they would have to add to it. I pay my own bills, I take myself to doctor’s appointments, with a little help, of course, I work three jobs, I am in multiple clubs. I have a full life without them, requiring them to add to it. Genuinely, I don’t have time for the annoying men who only care about getting you naked. If I make time, I want to be appreciated and loved for who I am, not if I get undressed.

Do I wish every scroll, read sentence, and watch of a movie? Pretty much, yes. Do I require it? No. But I am hopeful.

Madeline Thornton is a new member to Her Campus at St. Bonaventure University, and she is excited to write pieces that focus on womanhood, campus life, reading and many other interests. Madeline has had girlhood close to her heart since childhood and has always wanted to find a way to share and make a difference in other women's lives. Madeline is currently a freshman studying psychology but thinking about double majoring in Criminology and Psychology. Other than that Madeline works in the financial aid office, aiding her peers through simple problems. She is also looking into joining club sports on campus, to become part of a new community and interact with her peers more. Away from school, Madeline likes to go on walks, read romance novels and hang out with her friends at the Pavilion on campus. When she isn't doing these things, she is watching her new obsessions show, currently SWAT and Suits. She is also a fan of going and grabbing a sweet treat, don’t be afraid to ask, she will always say yes! She also works at an ice cream shop in her hometown! Her favorite ice cream is Grasshopper Pie, it tastes better than the name, she promises!