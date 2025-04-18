The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s seven o’clock in the morning and I just boarded my train to New York City.

I am writing this from my reclining seat, on my tray table with my siblings to the left of me. We are heading towards the place that holds my heart.

For the longest time, I have been obsessed with New York City. Anyone who knows me knows that those three words will always jolt an excited reaction from me and my friends will even bring up this city in conversations just to watch my mood immediately change. With many conversations I engage in, I somehow find a way to bring New York into it.

I can’t help it, I love it.

New York City has always felt like a home to me. Now obviously I have two very wonderful homes with amazing parents, family, and siblings but it is my biggest goal to leave my hometown and create my own home. That’s where New York comes in. My dream is to call this inspiring place home for real one day.

They say home is where the heart is. Although I don’t actually reside in New York, every time I go, another piece of my heart is left there. Pretty soon it’ll all be there. So, does that mean that’s my home?

Home is an interesting term. I believe it can be confused with “house” a lot. But those are two very different things. My house is the four walls where I grew up. My comforting bedroom, big kitchen, and dining room where many dinners have been hosted. But is that my home?

It can be, and I definitely call it my home, but my heart wants something more. For me, a home is the place where you feel like you most belong. That’s how I feel stepping into Penn Station. “I’m home.” Now, I can be unapologetically myself wherever I am, but New York inspires me. I feel my soul connecting with it like my story has already been written there.

I am so excited to spend spring break with my siblings in New York. I want them to love it as much as I do and for their hearts to be left there on Easter when we have to leave just like mine will be.

Home is where the heart is and who knows, maybe this will be my home sometime.

New York City, we (I) love you.