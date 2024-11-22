The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Out of all of the holidays in our calendars, Thanksgiving and Christmas are probably two of my favorite holidays. For me, both holidays are where a lot of people make special memories with their family and friends. I know, at least for me, most of my favorite memories from my childhood occurred during the holiday season.

Note: So you guys are not confused on who I’m talking about, I will give fake names to my family members for their privacy

A few years ago, my Aunt Tina and Uncle Dan moved to North Carolina because my uncle’s work moved the company from Rochester, New York to Raleigh, North Carolina. They had already been thinking about moving to North Carolina before they received news of the company moving. When the day of their move came, it was hard to look at the house that I knew and had so many memories in and see it empty and bare with a “for sale” sign in front of it.

When Thanksgiving came around that year, I knew that it was going to be myself, my parents, my Aunt Ann and Uncle Matt, and my grandmother. When we arrived at my grandmother’s home in Rochester, I noticed a car in the distance that looked like my aunt’s car, but I did not think anything of it because she was in North Carolina. When my parents and I walked into my grandmother’s house, I placed the food we brought on the counter and went to take my shoes off. I looked into my grandmother’s living room to see my grandmother talking to my Aunt Tina. I stopped what I was doing, ran to her and gave her a giant hug because I was not expecting to see her there.

Fast-forward to my senior year of high school, my cousin Mary got married to her husband John and decided to also move to North Carolina. Mary received an amazing job offer to be a medical technologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Hospital. Last Christmas, I knew that Mary’s sister June was going to attend family Christmas, and I knew that Mary and John were going to attend but I did know how long they were going to be there for. My grandmother at that point had moved to Florida and decided to visit Aunt Tina and Uncle Dan in North Carolina.

My cousin Mary decides to facetime my grandmother and my Aunt Tina so we can all say hi to each other and talk for a while. Or at least that is what we all thought. Mary got all of us into the frame, looked at all of us, and said “They wanted to see your reaction to me telling you that I’m pregnant.” I was so excited and very happy for Mary and John. My mom was standing next to me and said that she had a feeling that this news was going to be announced. This Thanksgiving is going to be my first time seeing my baby cousin Sarah since I last saw her in June when she was about one month old.

The holidays to me have always been a time to create memories with those that we love and cherish. It’s important that we create those memories because there will be a time when we will not be able to create those memories anymore.