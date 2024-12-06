The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many describe this time of the year as magical. As I have grown older, I have found that making the holidays feel magical often takes effort. The enchanted holidays we had in our childhood were often the product of people, not supernatural forces.

The love and magic we felt, in reality, were products of intention. It was in the houses filled with our loved ones, the moms coordinating travel plans, aunts laughing in the kitchen, fathers reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

In a similar light, I am romanticizing this time of year with active intention. It can be hard when my schedule is brimming with final exams and projects and my car is buried under a foot of snow. Nonetheless, I like to create my own sense of holiday magic with loved ones and remember what this season is truly about for me: being with the people I love most.

Here are some HoliDATE ideas to romanticize this time of year. They can be done solo, in a couple, or in a group setting and are adjustable based on personal budget and schedule.

1.) Christmas lights

One of my favorite activities this time of year is driving around to see everyone’s Christmas lights. It helps me feel a sense of joy against the backdrop of darkness thanks to daylight savings. Exploring all of your local Christmas lights makes you realize how many people participate in showing their holiday spirit.

2.) ice skating

This may be my favorite on the list. I used to take skating lessons as a child, but my skills have since dwindled. Nonetheless, I love going skating in the winter. I may be biased, but there is something magical about going ice skating at Canalside downtown in Buffalo. I still want to experience ice skating at Rockefeller Center- that is on my bucket list!

3.) Gingerbread houses

This is a classic! I love practicing my creative side (and embarrassing myself in the process.)

4.) Holiday dinner @ home

Going out to dinner is a tried and true date night. But, the holiday season calls for extra cozy vibes. There is something so lovely and intimate about preparing a meal together. Bonus points for candles and a jazz cooking playlist. This time of year is perfect for all the heartiest meals- the soups, pastas, and roasts.

5.) DIY spa night

Winter air breeds dry skin and chapped lips. Make a spa night at home with face masks and massages. Use your favorite lotions and bath bombs.

6.) bookstore bliss

My local Barnes & Noble feels magical this time of year. It’s romantic and cozy and seems to melt my stress away. You can take a trip to your local bookstore and pick out holiday-themed reads for your friends or significant other.

7.) Holiday episode night

Maybe you and your partner, sibling, or friend have a favorite TV series. On Google, search up all of the show’s holiday-themed episodes and watch them under your coziest blankets.

8.) Holiday bar at home

Tap into your bartending side by creating a holiday bar at home! Whip up your favorite cocktails, mocktails, or hot chocolate with your loved ones. This pairs perfectly with a holiday-themed charcuterie board and a solid Christmas classics playlist.