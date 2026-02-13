Hobbies That Heal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The shift from middle to high school had a lot of us quietly not doing the things we loved anymore. Not always because we outgrew them, but a lot of the time, because we were told (directly or indirectly) that whatever we were doing was too childish, uncool, or even too “girly.” Reading for fun became embarrassing because it was something only “nerds” or “bookworms” did. Baking was quickly dismissed as a phase, and scrapbooking— for grandmas only, apparently.

Now that I am 18 and in college, I am watching all of these hobbies make an insane comeback. I am right here with them… I have fallen in love with scrapbooking specifically, and baking and reading are not too far behind.

These hobbies were never the problem; the problem was that we were taught to undervalue things associated with creativity and femininity at one point in time.

Baking used to be the type of thing I did with my grandma on the weekend, back when life was much slower and simpler. In high school, I stopped because of how busy I was. Now, when my life starts to feel overwhelming, I find myself in my kitchen measuring flour and melting butter as a form of therapy.

There is something so grounding about baking. It forces you to slow down, follow steps, and be present. It is one of the few hobbies where the outcome is edible (and delicious). I feel as though baking isn’t just a hobby; it is a way to show care to yourself and the people around you. It’s soft, cozy, and exactly what a lot of us need right now.

Scrapbooking might be the most surprising comeback of all. Although all my photos and experiences live on my phone, there is something so nostalgic and purposeful about printing photos, collecting stickers and wallpaper, and arranging them into a book of memories. It feels much more intentional to me than digital memories.

When I scrapbook, I not only preserve moments, but I also slow down enough to actually appreciate all I have done in my lifetime. And with scrapbooking, you get to choose what memories matter. Honestly, it’s fun, creative, and nostalgic. It is everything I didn’t realize I was missing.

The resurgence of these “girly” hobbies is far from random; it is our reaction to burnout, perfectionism, and pressure. These hobbies remind us that joy doesn’t always come from being productive. Creativity is not always monetized. And our softness is far from weakness.

I think the trend we have needed all along is girls reclaiming things that make them feel grounded, inspired, and connected; these things can all come from choosing hobbies that make us feel like ourselves again.