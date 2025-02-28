The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I went for college, my dad gave me one main piece of advice.

“It’s just as important to learn the things you DON’T like than the things you do,”. My dad

In this context, he was talking about workplace skills, surveying the few disastrous internships he had during college where he quickly learned he did not like things like radio production.

He reiterated this statement as I entered the Jandoli School with my 400 required internship hours looming over me.

I must have internalized this information at some point, because when I look back on my time at Bonaventure, I’ve quit a lot of things.

My front desk job at the library

Biology tutoring

A role as a social media manager

An grant writing internship in Olean

The school newspaper

Probably more that I am forgetting

I quit these things for a lot of different reasons, but the common denominator was simple: I just didn’t like them anymore.

People have always told me how busy I am. Simply put, I have always liked being involved, going back to elementary school.

However, many adults in my life have worried, and commonly voiced their concern, that I was too busy.

How do I do it all? I don’t do everything at once. I hit it and quit it.

The reason I have had so many experiences at Bonaventure is because I have no shame in trying something, hating it, and maturely leaving.

I’m not saying to be rude or ‘ghost’ a club that has treated you fairly well. However, when the time is right, and the job/club/opportunity is no longer speaking to you, it’s so important to leave.

*cue “it’s time to go” by Taylor Swift*

Quitting things used to make me feel like a failure. I was so worried about others perceiving me as unreliable and simply not cut out for the position. However, I would have missed out on so many opportunities like leadership within JWIC and Her Campus if my time was spread so thinly between tasks I did not even enjoy.

I also think there is a misconception that quitting an activity automatically means you hate it. That is not true either.

My main example is biology tutoring. Okay, nerd alert, but I loved tutoring. I loved to make my lesson plans, create games and I worked really well with other students. People liked how approachable I was! And, once I got the subject down, I also loved the content itself (let me code some DNA strands, please).

However, after four semesters of tutoring, I started to lose my steam. I no longer had the energy I once did, and it became much more of a chore. Sometimes I miss the interactions I had during my classes, but I knew it was time for me to quit.

This is your sign to hit it and quit it. When it’s your time, it’s your time. Make the most of these four years!