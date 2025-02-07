The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking back throughout history, nearly every genre of music was built up by so many incredibly talented black musicians. Even some of the most famous white artists gathered inspiration or songs from black artists. For example, Elvis Presley, one of the most famous rock and roll stars to exist, was launched into fame with the help of a song called “Hound Dog”, which was originally done by the incredible Willie Mae Thornton or “Big Mama Thornton.”

Big Mama Thornton was just one example of a powerful influence in music history, one that dates back further was the incredible Florence Beatrice Price. Florence was a Black female composer who created some of the most incredible pieces that have immensely helped shape the early beginnings of music in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Unfortunately, she never quite received the recognition that she deserved due to her race and gender, yet her impact and efforts have lasted for generations to come.

Rock and roll music as a genre evolved out of a long era of country music with fantastic artists such as Robert Johnson, who famously “sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads.” After a long reign of twangy acoustic guitar, a new version began to take over the record. With the popularization of the electric guitar, a new genre was born. Artists such as Chuck Berry, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Big Mama Thornton, and Sam Cooke began to help shape a new movement of music as they blended influences from old church gospel music and bluegrass roots with southern country sounds.

Electric guitar rock music in “pop” music eventually smoothed out, with Smokey Robinson beginning a whole new subsection of music called “Motown” in the 60’s. As the Civil Rights Movement began to pick up speed, people of color began to gain a voice in media as well, especially through music. Artists such as The Temptations, Marvin Gay, Diana Ross, and the Jackson Five started their careers, began to gain popularity, and continued to influence a new age of music.

When you look back at the history of music and how it evolved throughout time, you’ll find that while much of the face of music is white people, there are so many more people of color who changed the history of music forever. While many of these people did not receive the recognition that they deserved during their time, their impact on the music industry was forever.