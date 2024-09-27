Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Hispanic Heritage Month: Featuring Hannah

Katie Squires
I wanted to learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month from a first-hand account. I asked one of my childhood best friends, Hannah, about her experiences being Latina. As young, carefree girls who would play for hours at the park or spend our weekends window shopping at the mall, we never gave much thought to our cultures or backgrounds. 

September 15 to October 15 marks Hispanic Heritage Month. I hear about this yearly, but this time, I wanted to dig deeper and learn more. Though we celebrate these cultures and traditions long beyond this short period, this month allows for a richer inflection of the vibrant culture. 

Moments like this allow me to reflect and gain a deeper understanding of the people around me that I love. I thoroughly enjoyed using this week’s article as an opportunity to learn more about a dear friend of mine who I have known for years. 

1.) How does your heritage impact your daily life?

“I would say it does not generally have an impact on my life daily because my ethnicity is not something I am actively thinking about as I go through my day.” 

2.) What do you value/ appreciate most about your culture?

“Something that Latino people have is such a strong value for family, and I feel this value has carried into my life. I have a large family on my dad’s side. Even though we don’t see them very often, every time that we do it is so meaningful because everyone is just immensely excited and grateful to see and be a part of the loving family that we are.” 

3.) what is something you wish you knew more about your family?

“I wish I knew more about my grandma and how her family immigrated to Puerto Rico after she was born in Spain. She ultimately ended up in New York. I wish I knew more about my culture in general because that is something we didn’t learn much about growing up. My dad never really raised us in a household that identified as Hispanic/Latino since that wasn’t a part of my mom’s identity. Even though his career was as a Spanish teacher he never taught us to speak Spanish outside of our curriculum in high school. Not that he isn’t proud of his heritage and culture, but more to protect my sister and me from any potential hardships we could’ve faced as a minority in a small, primarily white town.”

4.) do you think your ethnicity has a big or small role in who you are?

“I think for me, ethnicity is an aspect of one’s identity they could choose to make as little or as big a role in their life as they choose. For me and my immediate family, it is not something we go out of our way to celebrate or discuss. I don’t think about being Latina often, because to me I am just Hannah either way. But I do feel a sense of gratitude for those who have come before me, especially my grandma, since she is the reason my family is here today. 

Katie is a Junior at St. Bonaventure University. She is an executive board member for Her Campus at SBU. Her experience with social media, advertising, and writing allow her to combine her passions and advance her university's chapter of HC. She has been a part of Her Campus since freshman year. It has been her favorite on-campus extracurricular to become involved with. Katie is currently studying Strategic Communication and Marketing. She finds joy in being involved on campus through various organizations including Her Campus and Jandoli Women in Communication. Katie is both an Orientation Leader and a Peer Coach- she loves welcoming new students and helping them transition to college. She is also a full-time student ambassador who enthusiastically leads tours for prospective students. (Request her as your tour guide!) In her free time, you can find Katie reading, hiking, and laughing with her friends. She loves spending time outdoors, especially in the fall. Her kryptonite is iced coffee. Some of her favorite artists include Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, and Noah Kahan. Her favorite show is New Girl. Katie will eagerly engage in any conversation about her beloved hometown, Buffalo, New York. She will likely attempt to convert you to become a Buffalo Bills fan, and could talk about Josh Allen for hours. Post-grad, Katie hopes to be using her creative talents towards a fulfilling career in the world of advertising.