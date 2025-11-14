High Time for Pie Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is coming up, and there’s one big question.

What kind of pie is the best?

I love to bake, and I love to eat even more. Today, we’re evaluating some of my favorite pies based on taste, texture, appearance, and aroma. This will absolutely be biased.

Apple, pumpkin, pecan, peanut butter, cherry, and blueberry are going head-to-head to answer everyone’s biggest question: what’s my favorite pie? Going worst to best, let’s get ranking.

6. Peanut Butter Pie

Taste: 7/10

This pie is too sweet to eat very much of. Delicious for three bites, and then it’s way too much.

Texture: 9/10

It’s fabulously smooth, not full points because sometimes the crust throws it off.

Appearance: 4/10

It kind of looks like something else brown. Next.

Aroma: 5/10

There’s not that much smell, to be honest.

Total: 25/40

5. Apple Pie

Taste: 10/10

The flavor is classic, and a wonderful blend of sweet, tart fruit, and spices. No notes.

Texture: 5/10

Sometimes it’s way too soft, sometimes the apples are too hard. It’s too unpredictable.

Appearance: 8/10

The top can look amazing, but the color can be dull.

Aroma: 8/10

The smell is nostalgic and found in every candle shop. I guess that can be said for all of these, though.

Total: 31/40

4. Pecan Pie

Taste: 7.5/10

I love the taste, but it does tend to be a little too sweet for me. The sweetness of the middle and the nutty taste of the top can be hit or miss with me.

Texture: 6/10

Why is the middle gelatinous? It’s fine when I’m chewing, but beforehand it’s questionable.

Appearance: 10/10

The top of this pie is gorgeous. It’s a beautiful shade of brown, and the ridges of the pecans make a fun pattern.

Aroma: 8/10

Again, there isn’t much smell here, but it reminds me of my mom, so it gets extra points.

Total: 31.5

3. Pumpkin Pie

Taste: 7/10

If it’s homemade, aka not canned pumpkin, it gets more points. Most people are not doing that, though. Using a real pumpkin helps give it a stronger flavor.

Texture: 8.5/10

I love how smooth this is! Sometimes it can feel a little too thick or thin; it depends on the pie.

Appearance: 10/10

Again, smooth! And you can always cover it with Cool Whip.

Aroma: 8/10

There’s a reason this is the pumpkin scent of autumn.

Total: 33.5/40

2. Blueberry Pie

Taste: 8/10

Sweet, but still tangy. If the blueberries aren’t good, though, it can change the flavor in ways spices can’t fix.

Texture: 7.5/10

It can be a little too mushy sometimes. Also, sometimes there are little stems, which isn’t great.

Appearance: 8.5/10

The color is beautiful: a nice, deep blue, normally some pretty lattice work.

Aroma: 10/10

A candle can’t do this one justice. A blueberry pie in the oven smells so good.

Total: 34/40

1. Cherry Pie

Taste: 9/10

I love the hint of almond mixed in with the tartness and the sweetness.

Texture: 8/10

It can still be mushy, but since the fruit is larger than the blueberries, it feels different! When it’s canned, it can be slimy, though, but if it’s homemade, there’s the risk of pits.

Appearance: 9.5/10

A vibrant red! It’s gorgeous.

Aroma: 8/10

I’m biased because I love cherries. I could huff this pie.

Total: 34.5/40

I’ll be honest, I thought the ranking would come out a little differently. I really thought that pecan would rank higher; it’s a holiday favorite!

Pie is one of my favorite desserts, both to eat and make. Now I can prioritize how much I eat of each at Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, not all of these pies will be present, but that gives more room to the ones that are!