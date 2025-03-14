The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Hidden Figures” is a book written by Margot Lee Shetterly, based on a true story about three African American women – Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson – who had very critical roles at NASA during the World War II and the Cold War, as human calculators. The book was turned into a movie in 2016. Throughout their time at NASA, they faced discrimination and obstacles which they persevered through to prove that they are essential to NASA’s success, specifically in sending John Glenn to space and ensuring him a safe return home. This story highlights the intelligence, perseverance and the impact they had on history, while being overlooked for years.

This movie and book highlight the stories of trailblazing women in the past. Showing women, young and old, that they can blaze their own path and do what they dream of doing. In the movie, there is a scene that went viral spoken by Katherine Goble Johnson, but it opened the eyes of her boss, and he started to make changes to better her time there, such as removed the segregation in bathrooms.

“There are no colored bathrooms in this building, or any building outside the West Campus which is half a mile away. Did you know that? I have to walk to Timbuktu just to relieve myself. And I can’t use one of the handy bikes. Picture that Mr. Harrison. My uniform, skirt below my knees, my heels, and a simple string of pearls. Well, I don’t own pearls. Lord knows you don’t pay coloreds enough to afford pearls! And I work like a dog, day and night, living off of coffee from a pot none of you wanna touch! So, excuse me if I have to go to the restroom a few times a day.” – Katherine Johnson (“Hidden Figures” – 2016)

This quote shook the lives of many when the movie came out, between the meaning behind the words but also through the emotions of Katherine, played by Taraji P. Henson.

This book and movie affected many women throughout multiple part of their lives. Firstly, with African American women, this movie and book could help them realize that they shouldn’t let themselves or others keep them back because of their race. I think it also shows all women that they can do whatever they dream of or what they really want to do with their life. Personally, this book helped me realize I can do anything that I put my mind too.

I believe that every woman should watch the movie or read the book at least once in their life, if not more. It will continue to teach as well as guide us through the struggles of discrimination against us on many levels and through any path we take, similar to the women in the story or not.