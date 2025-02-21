Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Three

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been three months since the second installment of this series. I’ve been writing a lot about music recently, so I decided it was a great time to do another one of these. As you may already know, I love music. I feel as if I need it to survive. I’ve been listening to a lot more music recently, especially while doing homework or walking to class. Normally, I write about certain songs that I’ve been listening to, but I feel like I’ve been listening to more artists than certain songs. Below, I will talk about the artists and songs that have been playing on repeat for me.