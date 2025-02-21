Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Three

It’s been three months since the second installment of this series. I’ve been writing a lot about music recently, so I decided it was a great time to do another one of these. As you may already know, I love music. I feel as if I need it to survive. I’ve been listening to a lot more music recently, especially while doing homework or walking to class. Normally, I write about certain songs that I’ve been listening to, but I feel like I’ve been listening to more artists than certain songs. Below, I will talk about the artists and songs that have been playing on repeat for me.
- Tate McRae
-
I love Tate McRae and have been listening to her a lot recently. Her songs are in a few of my playlists, so she tends to be someone I listen to frequently. Her new album, “So Close to What,” will be out by the time this article is published, and I can’t wait. I can’t get enough of her song, “Sports car” and play it all the time, especially in my friend’s car.
- “My Kink Is Karma” by Chappell Roan
-
Chappell Roan is another artist whose music is in a few of my playlists. I have enjoyed listening to her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” since she became super popular last year. However, I find myself obsessing over a different song from that album every few weeks. The tempo is also very upbeat, which makes it a great song to listen to while walking to dance or class. It brings sunshine to gloomy, winter days.
- “How To Save A Life” by The Fray
-
I enjoy listening to sad music a lot. This song has officially been deemed the sad song of the month in my mind. My good friend Satya and I love this song. For some unknown reason, it was stuck in my head one day, and I just started singing it, and now it’s all that we talk about. When it plays on our phone, we always text one another to let the other know that we’re listening to it. We can’t go on a car ride without playing it. And yes, we are the ones constantly playing it in the dining hall.
- 5 Seconds of Summer
-
When I was younger, I wasn’t the girl who always listened to 5SOS. I would question why a band even had that name and didn’t pay much attention to them. I heard a few songs of theirs on the radio and thought they were catchy, but I’ve never been a big fan. Their music has crept into my playlists, and I have a few songs of theirs on repeat, such as “Amnesia,” “English Love Affair,” and “Permanent Vacation.” These songs are a bit basic, but they’re really good, so don’t judge.
- “Cupid’s Chokehold / Breakfast In America” by Gym Class Heroes
-
I think I added this song on to one of my Spotify playlists because it was recommended. I don’t really know how it ended up there to be honest. It’s a good song though and is very catchy.
- “Take A Chance On Me” by ABBA
-
This song played one day on my walk to class, and it’s been on repeat ever since. ABBA makes great music and is even one of the most popular and successful music groups. I definitely need to listen to more of their music.
- The Weeknd
-
If you know me or have read previous articles of mine, you already know that I love The Weeknd. I’m always listening to his music. He’s one of my favorite artists, and I listen to at least one of his songs every day. Since his new album came out, I’ve had it playing on repeat. My top two off the new album are definitely “Cry For Me” and “Hurry Up Tomorrow”.