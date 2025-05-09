Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
charli xcx performing at the 2025 grammys
charli xcx performing at the 2025 grammys
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Culture > Entertainment

Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Four

Celeste Robbins
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Its once again time for me to round up what I’ve been listening to. I feel like recently I have been listening to a lot more artists than just specific songs. Lately I have been seeing a lot on TikTok of concerts happening so that has definitely influenced what I’ve been listening to. Here’s the list:

“party 4 u” By Charli XCX

This song has been all over my TikTok and after seeing it a bunch of times, I decided to add it to my playlist. I can confidently say that it has been on repeat a lot this week. This song has so much meaning behind it and is just all around a great song. It also has helped me to get more into Charli XCX’s music.

Tate McRae

As you most likely already know, I love Tate McRae. Opening night of her Miss Possessive Tour happened this week and I’m speechless. I’m seeing her for my birthday, and I am so excited. The videos that I’ve seen are just jaw dropping. I already am planning my outfit and made a playlist of the songs on the setlist so I can know all the words by heart. Yes, I am a crazy fan, but it’s okay. The songs I’ve most been listening to are “Siren Sounds”, “Revolving Door”, “Chaotic” and, of course, “Purple Lace Bra”.

“Twist and Shout” by The Beatles

Yes, I know this is random. However, when I was home, I watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and remembered this song exists. I do enjoy The Beatles, so I am happy that this song has made it in the rotation recently.

Noah Kahan

The other day I needed some calm music to listen to while I wrote papers for my classes. I decided on Noah Kahan. I feel like I typically listen to his music when I need to focus because it’s not too loud or fast and I can actually focus when his music is playing.

“Haunted” by Taylor Swift

I haven’t listened to Taylor Swift a whole lot recently which is very surprising. However, this song has stayed on repeat for a while. This is one of my favorite songs by Swift and it perfectly encapsulates the feeling of female rage.

Harry Styles

As I’ve mentioned in a previous article, I love Harry Styles. His music has always stayed on repeat for me. The songs of his that I listen to do change over time. Recently I have been listening to are, “Falling”, “Meet Me in the Hallway” and “Only Angel”.

“Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap

SBU Dance Team seniors, you will be missed. I would say more but I fear I would cry again.

Celeste Robbins is second-year member of the Her Campus chapter at St. Bonaventure University. She plans to write about relationships, pop culture, music, lifestyle, and sports. Besides Her Campus, Celeste is part of the SBU Dance Team and College Democrats. She also works in the school's center for the arts. Throughout middle school, high school, and college Celeste has volunteered at local animal shelters, soup kitchens and for Special Olympics of Connecticut. She is currently a second-year student who is majoring in Media Studies. In her free time, Celeste enjoys spending time with friends, drinking coffee, crafting, listening to music, dancing, cuddling her pets and watching football. Her favorite musicians are Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Chappell Roan, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, and Tyler Childers. She is also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.