Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Four

Its once again time for me to round up what I’ve been listening to. I feel like recently I have been listening to a lot more artists than just specific songs. Lately I have been seeing a lot on TikTok of concerts happening so that has definitely influenced what I’ve been listening to. Here’s the list:
- “party 4 u” By Charli XCX
This song has been all over my TikTok and after seeing it a bunch of times, I decided to add it to my playlist. I can confidently say that it has been on repeat a lot this week. This song has so much meaning behind it and is just all around a great song. It also has helped me to get more into Charli XCX’s music.
- Tate McRae
As you most likely already know, I love Tate McRae. Opening night of her Miss Possessive Tour happened this week and I’m speechless. I’m seeing her for my birthday, and I am so excited. The videos that I’ve seen are just jaw dropping. I already am planning my outfit and made a playlist of the songs on the setlist so I can know all the words by heart. Yes, I am a crazy fan, but it’s okay. The songs I’ve most been listening to are “Siren Sounds”, “Revolving Door”, “Chaotic” and, of course, “Purple Lace Bra”.
- “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles
Yes, I know this is random. However, when I was home, I watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and remembered this song exists. I do enjoy The Beatles, so I am happy that this song has made it in the rotation recently.
- Noah Kahan
The other day I needed some calm music to listen to while I wrote papers for my classes. I decided on Noah Kahan. I feel like I typically listen to his music when I need to focus because it’s not too loud or fast and I can actually focus when his music is playing.
- “Haunted” by Taylor Swift
I haven’t listened to Taylor Swift a whole lot recently which is very surprising. However, this song has stayed on repeat for a while. This is one of my favorite songs by Swift and it perfectly encapsulates the feeling of female rage.
- Harry Styles
As I’ve mentioned in a previous article, I love Harry Styles. His music has always stayed on repeat for me. The songs of his that I listen to do change over time. Recently I have been listening to are, “Falling”, “Meet Me in the Hallway” and “Only Angel”.
- “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap
SBU Dance Team seniors, you will be missed. I would say more but I fear I would cry again.