My significant other, Noah is “one of the girls”. Being one of the girls isn’t a bad thing, in fact, it’s a very good thing. It’s good for girls to have guy friends, especially ones that they feel comfortable around and talking to. Girls having male friends is important because it shows society that women can talk to men without sleeping with them or dating them. It shouldn’t matter who you’re friends with as long as they make you happy, you have enriching conversations, you can trust them, and they make you feel comfortable.

Noah has been told countless times by my friends and I that he’s one of the girls. My friends enjoy having him hang out with us and letting him come over to their dorm because we can trust him, and he makes our conversations better by adding meaningful insight or a funny joke. Whenever he’s with us, we aren’t afraid to be ourselves and he isn’t either. For example, the other night Noah and I wanted to go get something to eat so our friend drove us. While on our way to the restaurant, one of my favorite Bruno Mars songs came on and her and I sang it at the top of our lungs while he sat there unbothered. We had a great time and even sat in her car for a half hour talking about life and school. It was beneficial to us that he was there so he could give advice on a situation that he wasn’t a part of, but he had heard about due to me talking to him about it.

Having a partner that my female friends and I can trust is amazing. It’s so hard for girls in this time to find male friends that they can trust and the fact that they can find that in my partner is amazing. He’s very compassionate and easy to talk to and I’m not just saying that because he’s my partner. Sometimes my friends do get annoyed by him and me but that’s typical. I just am glad that my friends don’t dislike him and genuinely like being around him and talking to him. Yes, they poke fun at him sometimes but it’s all in good fun and is harmless.

I will also joke with him sometimes that he’s one of the girls because he’ll carry my water bottle and tote bag for me when my hands are full, or I need to hold on to the railing on the stairs. There is nothing wrong with a man carrying a tote bag or a sparkly pink water bottle but it’s fun to joke with him about it. I am so grateful for what he does for me such as carrying my things or just being there for my friends and I to talk to. He’s an amazing partner and I’m so glad I have him in my life. He’s one of the girls and he’s proud of that.