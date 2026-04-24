Hero’s Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living can be a boring, monotonous thing. Each day, we wake up, eventually roll out of bed, brush our teeth, and carry on with our daily routine. The routine is nice. Personally, I feel accomplished when I stick to the routine and finish all of my daily tasks in a timely manner. But some days, there’s a boredom that creeps into my bones, and makes me want to stay in bed because what’s the point?

That’s where side quests come in.

For a lot of us, our lives have a “main quest,” which would be completing our education, rising in our career level, raising a family, etc. And that is great, and those are important. But, if you’re playing a video game, how boring would it be to never have a side quest?

It’s hard to find time to do silly things like that, but finding fun things to do that are outside of your normal routine opens you up to new opportunities, new people, and new experiences. Take that step outside and let yourself expand what could be in your routine.

I had a little side quest not too long ago. I crochet, and would love to do that with only natural fiber. For a while, I’ve wanted to learn how to spin my own wool, but I had no idea where to start. Then, I met a wonderful woman who’s been spinning for years! Now, I have a bit of yarn I spun myself, waiting for me to learn how to weave (which she may also teach me).

That pulled me into another side quest, where I am now connected with a guy who raises sheep and has a barn full of wool. So, I’ll also be learning how to process the wool; the only step not done by me will be the shearing. I’ll probably learn that at some point.

Obviously, not all side quests are of the woolly variety. I think one of the best ways to do a side quest is to see what classes are being offered around you. Here at Bonas, we’re close to the Tri-County Arts Council, where classes are taught every now and then. I plan on taking a stained-glass course as soon as I can.

There are plenty of options. Want to get outside? Maybe try hiking each trail at a park close to you! Or, if you love reading, you could pick an author and try to read each of their books. Or, try writing a book! Learn an instrument, braid a flower crown, anything that’s a little out of the ordinary for you. You’ll be amazed at how much the world opens up when you learn more about it.

Anyone who’s taken a philosophy class has probably heard about gamification, and this is really just another way of doing that. After all, if you only played the main story in a video game, you’d miss out on a lot. Don’t let yourself miss out on your life, too. Now, I’m off to do the trash-bear side quest in Stardew Valley, because side quests, in any form, are worth doing.